Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Limelight Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLNW   US53261M1045

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

(LLNW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
4.840 USD   -1.63%
03/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop, Tilray in Focus
MT
03/29WILLIAM ACKMAN : Pershing Square's Ackman retiring from 'vocal' activist life
RE
03/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Limelight Networks to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28th, 2022

04/11/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 a.m. PDT).

Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 a.m. PDT). Interested parties can access the call by dialing 844-200-6205 from the United States or 929-526-1599 internationally, with access code 088169.

A recording will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 from the United States or 929-458-6194 internationally with access code 124416. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the company's website.

About Limelight:

Limelight (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry leader in providing edge-enabled solutions to deliver fast, secure digital experiences on a global scale. We offer powerful tools that optimize, protect and deliver our clients' valuable digital assets in an increasingly competitive marketplace. From content delivery and AppOps to Jamstack application architecture and web security, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our global private network and client-obsessed experts to help our customers win. The world’s largest brands trust Limelight and we invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.limelight.com, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
03/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop, Tilray in Focus
MT
03/29WILLIAM ACKMAN : Pershing Square's Ackman retiring from 'vocal' activist life
RE
03/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
03/17LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17Cowen Upgrades Limelight Networks to Outperform From Market Perform; Price Target is $6
MT
03/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Broadly Lower Midday; Rivian, Tesla in Focus
MT
03/11Raymond James Adjusts Limelight Networks' Price Target to $8 From $5, Maintains Strong ..
MT
03/10SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Broadly Lower Midday; Amazon, Alibaba In Focus
MT
03/08Northland Upgrades Limelight Networks to Outperform From Market Perform; Price Target i..
MT
03/08Lake Street Adjusts Limelight Networks' Price Target to $6 From $5, Reiterates Buy Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 243 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 47,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 670 M 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 552
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limelight Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,92 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Richard Boncel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David C. Peterschmidt Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Kapur Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Carney Senior VP-Global Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.43.44%670
ACCENTURE PLC-18.24%214 672
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.41%177 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.44%114 869
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.88%100 156
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%99 849