Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2023 / 10:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Kjell
Last name(s): Brolund-Spaether
Position: Medical Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Limes Schlosskliniken AG

b) LEI
391200Z8HTYQVFL9IB58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
266.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
266.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2023; UTC+14

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XDUS


Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany

 
87963  12.12.2023 CET/CEST

