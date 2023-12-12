

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2023 / 10:02 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Kjell Last name(s): Brolund-Spaether Position: Medical Director

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Limes Schlosskliniken AG

b) LEI

391200Z8HTYQVFL9IB58

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 266.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 266.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/12/2023; UTC+14

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XDUS

