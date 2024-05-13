Annual Report 2023

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 2 LIMES Schlosskliniken AT A GLANCE January - January - Change December December Group performance indicators 2023 2022 Total revenues 37,956 kEUR 30,050 kEUR 26.3% Patient days 46,641 37,031 26.0% Gross earnings (EBITDA) 7,672 kEUR 8,653 kEUR -11.3% EBITDA margin 20.2 % 28.8% -29.8% Amortisation 2,646 kEUR 2,655 kEUR -0.3% Operating result (EBIT) 5,026 kEUR 5,998 kEUR -16.2% EBIT margin 13.2% 20.0% -31.6% Financial result Pre-tax profit Consolidated net income for the period Result for shareholders of the parent company during the period -441 kEUR -392 kEUR 12.5% 4,585 kEUR 5,607 kEUR -18.2% 3,909 kEUR 4,864 kEUR -19.6% 3,396 kEUR 4,203 kEUR -19.2% Long-term assets 18,211 kEUR 11,062 kEUR 64.6% Short-term assets 15,037 kEUR 15,588 kEUR -3.5% Balance sheet total 33,248 kEUR 26,650 kEUR 24.8% Equity 16,643 kEUR 11,196 kEUR 48.7% Equity ratio 50.1% 42.0% 19.1% Return on equity 20.4% 37.5% -45.6% Return on assets 10.2% 15.8% -35.2% Liquid assets 8,519 kEUR 10,926 kEUR -22.0% Result per share as per DVFA* (German Association for Financial Analysis and Asset Management) Employees at end of period Revenue per employee No-par value shares based on number of no-par value shares in circulation 11.58 EUR 14.34 EUR -19.2% 207 175 18.3% 183 kEUR 172 kEUR 6.8% 293,192 293,192 0.0% 293,192 293,192 0.0%

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 3 CONTENTS Report of the Supervisory Board 4-5 Report of the Board of Directors 6 The LIMES share 7 GROUP STATUS REPORT Basic structurs of the group 8 Economic report 9-13 Forecast, opportunity and risk report 13-18 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated balance sheet 19 Consolidated income statement 20 Consolidated cash flow statement……………………………………………………………………………………21 Consolidated notes for the financial year 22-26 Certification by the auditor 27-30 2023 CORPORATE CALENDAR 31

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 4 Report of the Supervisory Board Dear shareholders, the LIMES Schlossklinik Group was able to continue on its growth path in the past financial year. A total of two new clinic locations were added. The number of patients treated increased by + 26 %. The same applies to total revenues. We actively accompanied and supported the operational development of the company and the acquisitions made in the 2023 financial year. The Supervisory Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG has appointed Dr. Brolund-Spaether to the Management Board with effect from 01.01.2024. Dr. Brolund-Spaether will be responsible for the medical-therapeutic segment of the LIMES Group. With the expansion of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has created the personnel requirements for the planned further strong growth of the LIMES Group. In the 2023 financial year, the Supervisory Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG properly performed the duties incumbent upon it in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association. The Supervisory Board monitored and advised the Management Board in its activities. The Supervisory Board was involved by the Management Board in all decisions that were of material importance to the company. It was informed regularly and promptly about all important company-relevant transactions. Company-specific key figures and potential acquisition targets were prepared for the Supervisory Board meetings and made available to the Supervisory Board. A total of four Supervisory Board meetings were held during the reporting period. The Supervisory Board also regularly exchanged information with the Management Board outside of the meetings. Cooperation with the Management Board was always constructive and based on trust. The Management Board fully complied with its information and reporting obligations. The members of the Supervisory Board were regularly informed about the company's business, asset, financial and risk situation. Other key areas of consultation included the strategic development of the company. There were no conflicts of interest on the part of members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board that should have been disclosed to the Supervisory Board without delay. The focus of the Supervisory Board meeting on April 26, 2024 was on the presentation and discussion of the business figures for the 2023 financial year for the Group and the company. The consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) were audited by the appointed auditor, B-S-H Collegen GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Cologne, including the accounting, and issued with an unrestricted audit opinion. The auditor took part virtually in the Supervisory Board's discussion of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023 and reported on the key findings of the audit.

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 5 The Supervisory Board examined the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, including the management report, following the submission of the final reports and raised no objections based on the final results of its examination. We have approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements prepared by the Executive Board as at December 31, 2023. The annual financial statements are therefore approved. In the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, the Supervisory Board consisted of the Supervisory Board members Mr. Dirk Isenberg (Chairman), Mr. Bruno Schoch (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Halim Boustani. The Supervisory Board and Management Board have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2024 as an in-person event again. We look forward to welcoming our shareholders again in person on June 10, 2024 in Frankfurt, Sofitel Opera at 2 p.m. The Supervisory Board would like to thank the Management Board and all employees of the LIMES Schlosskliniken Group for their commitment and excellent performance in the 2023 financial year. Cologne, 26 April 2024 Dirk Isenberg Chair of the Supervisory Board

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 6 Report of the Board of Directors Dear shareholders and interested parties of LIMES Schlosskliniken, LIMES Schlosskliniken continued to develop positively in the 2023 financial year. After a weaker first half of the year, we recorded a significant increase in patient occupancy in the second half. We were largely able to offset the impact of the reduction in staff at the Lindlar site and inflation-related cost increases in the first six months. 60 % of earnings (EBITDA) were generated in the second half of the year. In terms of earnings, we were not quite able to match the previous year. Though, this also includes investment costs for new locations. The acquisition of the Abtsee site near Salzburg and the majority acquisition of CLINICUM ALPINUM in Liechtenstein were certainly the highlights of the financial year for us. With an increase in sales of 26%, we were able to generate total revenues of EUR 38.0 million. The net profit for the year will once again be used to strengthen the company so that we are well positioned for the opportunities that present themselves. The positive results achieved were only possible because patients placed their trust in us and accepted the psychiatric care concept offered by LIMES. We remain committed to investing in the quality of therapeutic treatment and in the framework conditions that enable the best possible recovery process. In the 2024 financial year, we will focus on the renovation and opening of the new Abtsee clinic location in Berchtesgadener Land. The new partnership with CLINICUM ALPINUM and patient occupancy are developing very positively. Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to move into the planned Lindlar site as the problems with the general contractor have not yet been resolved. In the meantime, however, these have been resolved and the new French property owner will complete the property by the beginning of 2025 and hand it over to LIMES as the operator. The current financial year 2024 is currently ahead of our targets, which means that we expect double-digit sales and earnings growth once again. We will examine further clinic locations and acquisitions if they fit in conceptually with LIMES. Together with my new colleague on the Management Board, I look forward to continuing the successful development of the LIMES Group. I would like to thank all employees of the LIMES Group for their great commitment to achieving our corporate goals. The satisfaction of our patients is an incentive for us to continue on the path we have taken so far. With best regards your Dr. Gert-M. Frank Board of Directors

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 7 The LIMES Share The starting position for the stock market year 2023 was anything but favorable. Nevertheless, shares performed very well. The German share index DAX, which started January at 13,923, closed at 16,751 points on the last day of trading, an increase of 20.3 %. The Euro-Stoxx-50 also recovered to 4,521 points at the end of the year, an increase of 17.5 %. The US S&P 500 closed 2023 at 4,769 points, an increase of 25.7 %. Despite high inflation rates and the dominance of the war in Ukraine, 2023 was a very successful year from a capital market perspective. The stock markets in the healthcare sector underperformed in 2023. The MSCI Healthcare Index rose only slightly by + 4.3 %. The same trend applied to the Nasdaq Biotec Index, which closed up 4.6 %. The Euro-Stoxx Healthcare closed down 1.7 %. German pharmaceutical and healthcare shares, which are included in the Pharma & Healthcare primary standard, fell by - 10 %. The LIMES share was unable to buck the trend in the healthcare sector and ended 2023 at EUR 284, a fall of - 11.2 %. The LIMES share is traded on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Düsseldorf in the primary market and is included in the electronic platform XETRA. The trading volume on XETRA amounted to 13,719 LIMES shares in 2023 (p.y.: 15,596). The highest daily turnover amounted to 1,208 shares (p.y.: 776). The average daily turnover amounted to 68 shares (p.y.: 61). A total of 293,192 LIMES shares have been issued under the securities identification number WKNA0JDBC. The free float amounted to 23.1% at the end of the year.

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 8 Group status report A. Basic structure of the group 1. Business model of the group LIMES Schlosskliniken operates in the market for high-quality private clinics for psychiatry, psychotherapy and psychosomatics in Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The growing LIMES Schlosskliniken specialize in the treatment of stress-related illnesses, mental and psychological disorders such as depression, acute burnout, affective disorders and trauma. The mission statement of the LIMES Schlosskliniken is to treat patients holistically, to provide them with first-class medical care and, in addition, to offer them a mental and physical space that can promote the healing of mental disorders. LIMES Schlosskliniken is a provider of exclusive private clinics with the aim of providing its patients with top-quality medical care. Special places in the sense of a "healing environment" form a further element of the business model. The services offered by the LIMES Schlosskliniken are primarily aimed at privately insured patients, self-paying patients, patients entitled to benefits and international clientele, but also patients with state health insurance by way of reimbursement. 2. Company and organisation The first clinic in Mecklenburg Switzerland with a capacity of 85 patient rooms and a spacious infrastructure opened in April 2016. The second site in Bad Brückenau, the "LIMES Schlossklinik Fürstenhof", started operations on June 1, 2020. In November 2021, the majority stake in the Swiss clinic Paracelsus Recovery Group, Zurich, was acquired. In June 2023, the stake was increased by a further 5%. The Paracelsus Recovery Group primarily serves international clientele with a high need for safety, therapy intensity and exclusivity. In May 2023, the LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee was added as a further site. The clinic is nestled in a nature reserve and has a 2.5-hectare lakeside property. All patient rooms have a unique view of the Berchtesgaden mountains. The Mozart city of Salzburg with its international airport is 21 km away. The property is currently being renovated. The clinic is scheduled to open in October 2024. In July 2023, the majority of the Liechtenstein private clinic CLINICUM ALPINUM was acquired. The clinic is located in alpine surroundings at 1,483 m above sea level and offers an individualized treatment plan, high-frequency psychotherapy and a wide range of individually tailored special therapies. Nestled in the Liechtenstein mountains, the healing environment concept for mental illnesses has been implemented to the highest quality. The planned clinic location in Lindlar near Cologne has not yet been able to open due to problems with the previous general contractor. In the meantime, the new property owner has

LIMES Schlosskliniken Annual Report 2023 9 promised to complete the property by the beginning of 2025 and hand it over to LIMES as the operator. The current locations provide the LIMES Group with around 400 high-quality treatment places. The clinic operations are managed from the central department in Cologne. LIMES Schlosskliniken AG is the central parent company from which the individual clinics are managed strategically, financially and operationally. LIMES Schlosskliniken AG also provides all services relating to central brand development, marketing and acquisition as well as the development of new clinic sites. LIMES Schlosskliniken AG is the parent company of the four operating subsidiaries. The shares of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG have been listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since October 12, 2018. Since March 18, 2019, the shares have been traded on the Xetra platform in Frankfurt and on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. B. Economic report 1. General economic conditions General economic conditions According to previous forecasts, the global economy is expected to grow by around 3% in 2023. The IMF expects a slight decrease for 2024. The eurozone is likely to record an increase in gross domestic product of + 0.6 %. Germany is likely to be the only major economy in the eurozone to shrink in 2023. According to previous forecasts, this trend will continue in 2024. According to provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office, the inflation rate in 2023 was +5.9 %. This means that life in Germany has once again become significantly more expensive in 2023. In addition to the high inflation rate, the current economic challenges include the shortage of qualified employees, the strong rise in interest rates and planning uncertainties resulting from political guidelines. Outlook The current framework conditions are likely to remain largely valid in 2024. In addition to the significant rise in financing costs, inflation is still likely to be the main topic of the macroeconomic outlook for 2024. Sector-specific conditions Compared to other sectors, the healthcare market is largely independent of short-term fluctuations in economic conditions and has experienced above-average growth in recent years. Within the development of the healthcare sector, LIMES Schlosskliniken is active in the mental illness sub-segment. This sub-segment has positive growth rates in the medium term. Mental