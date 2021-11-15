DGAP-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG acquires majority shares of Swiss PRC Group AG



LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Cologne/Zurich, 15.11.2021. LIMES Schlosskliniken AG acquired 51% of the Swiss PRC Group AG. The remaining 49% will be held by the management of the company.

PRC Group AG runs the world's most exclusive, individual and discreet clinic for addiction and mental health treatments under the brand "Paracelsus Recovery". With teams of 15 doctors and therapists per patient, the clinic treats mainly affluent international patients and celebrity clients.

PRC and LIMES would like to significantly expand the treatment options for international clients. The merger provides the best conditions for this strategy.

The Paracelsus Recovery clinic plans to achieve sales of EUR 8 million and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 2.5 million in 2022. The clinic will contribute earnings per share of EUR 4.2 to LIMES consolidated net income after minority interests.

The transaction is financed from liquid funds of the LIMES Group as well as shareholder loans.



Company profiles:

Paracelsus Recovery was founded in 2013 as a family-owned clinic and has established itself as the world's leading clinic for addiction and mental illness. Besides its base in Zürich, since 2019 the clinic also treats patients in London. Furthermore, the clinic sends individual therapists and whole teams to support patients worldwide in their homes. The exclusive treatment offers are catering to an affluent international clientele such as business owners, top executives and public figures, as well as their family members, who seek not only the best possible and most intensive treatment options, but require strict confidentiality and a luxurious environment. More information can be found at www.paracelsus-recovery.com.

The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Tel.: 02203 / 29014-202, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



