Limes Schlosskliniken AG: LIMES Schlosskliniken expands Management Board



18-Dec-2023 / 18:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LIMES Schlosskliniken expands Management Board

Cologne, December 18, 2023. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG appointed Dr. Brolund-Spaether (47) to the Management Board with effect from 01.01.2024.

Dr. Brolund-Spaether has been working for LIMES Schlosskliniken as Chief Medical Officer since 2019 and Medical Director since 2023.

Dr. Brolund-Spaether will be responsible for the medical-therapeutic segment of the LIMES Group.

With the expansion of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has created the personnel requirements for the planned further strong growth of the LIMES group.

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne

Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Language: German

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany

Phone: 49 221 669 615 10

Mail: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA



End of the message