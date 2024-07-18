EQS-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Preliminary Results

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Positive business performance in the first half of 2024



18-Jul-2024 / 10:17 CET/CEST

Positive business performance in the first half of 2024

Total revenue EUR 18.8m + 33 %



Patient days 24,731 + 40 %



Gross earnings (EBITDA) 3,689 kEUR + 28 %



Operating result (EBIT) 2,244 kEUR + 25 %



Earnings before taxes 2,003 kEUR + 24 %



Cologne, July 18, 2024: In the first half of 2024, the LIMES Group increased its total revenue by + 33 % to EUR 18.8 million. Overall, 40 % more patients were treated in the first six months, resulting in an increase in billed patient days to 24,731. The occupancy rate at the german LIMES Schlosskliniken developed positive. The performance of the PRC Zurich was temporarily weaker. However, we expect a significantly stronger second half-year there. The half-year figures include start-up costs for the two new locations amounting to 360 kEUR. Business development in the first half of the year was driven by the good operating performance of the existing LIMES clinics and the consolidation of Clinicum Alpinum.

The opening of the new LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee is planned for the beginning of 2025. The handover of the second new clinic, LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land, is scheduled for April 1, 2025. This will provide the LIMES Group with an additional 180 treatment places in 2025.

We are pleased that the LIMES brand stands for high-quality psychiatric services in the spectrum of stress-related illnesses, depression, trauma and personality disorders and is increasingly being well received on the market.

The detailed half-year report of LIMES Schlosskliniken will be published on September 3, 2024.



Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

