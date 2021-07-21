Limestone Bancorp : Reports Net Income of $3.9 million, or $0.51 per Share, for the 2nd Quarter of 2021 and $7.1 million, or $0.94 per Diluted Share, for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) (“the Company”), parent company of Limestone Bank (“the Bank”), today reported unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.9 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted common share, compared with $2.0 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total assets declined nominally to $1.34 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2021, and increased nominally compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2020. The loan portfolio decreased $31.4 million, or 3.2%, during the quarter as loan payoffs outpaced loan originations during the period. Loans decreased to $947.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $978.9 million at March 31, 2021, and $962.1 million at December 31, 2020. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $21.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $27.9 million at March 31, 2021, and $20.3 million at December 31, 2020. Net Interest Income and Average Earning Assets – Net interest income increased to $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Average loans decreased to $961.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $964.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $978.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin decreased to 3.45% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 3.53% for the first quarter of 2021, and increased from 3.33% for the second quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets decreased to 3.91% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 4.05% in the first quarter of 2021, and 4.21% in the second quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets for the first and second quarters of 2021 were negatively impacted by lower interest rates on the Bank’s fed funds, certain floating rate investment securities, and loans with variable rate repricing features. Loan fee income can meaningfully impact net interest income, loan yields, and net interest margin. The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income was $933,000, $844,000, and $535,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. This represents 29 basis points, 28 basis points, and 17 basis points of yield on earning assets and net interest margin for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Loan fee income for the second quarter of 2021 included $692,000 in fees earned on SBA PPP loans, compared to $436,000 in the first quarter of 2021, and $179,000 in the second quarter of 2020, which represents 22 basis points, 14 basis points, and six basis points of earning asset yield and net interest margin for those quarters, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.61% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.68% in the first quarter of 2021, and 1.11% in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to decline based on the declining volume of the time deposit portfolio, as well as the downward repricing of time deposits. Time deposits declined $51.6 million during the second quarter of 2021 as approximately $105.6 million of time deposits with an average rate of 0.56% matured and redeemed or repriced at lower interest rates. During the second quarter of 2021, newly originated or renewed time deposits had an average rate of 0.21% and an average term of approximately 14 months. Net interest income increased to $21.6 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $19.9 million in the first six months of 2020. Average loans decreased nominally to $963.1 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to $963.8 million for the first six months of 2020. Net interest margin increased to 3.49% in the first six months of 2021, compared with 3.32% for the first six months of 2020. The yield on earning assets decreased to 3.98% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 4.35% for the first six months of 2020. The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income was $1.8 million and $751,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. This represents 29 basis points and 12 basis points of yield on earning assets and net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Loan fee income included PPP fees of $1.1 million and $179,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which represents 18 basis points and three basis points of earning asset yield and net interest margin for those six-month periods, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.64% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 1.28% in the first six months of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, time deposits comprise $303.7 million of the Company’s liabilities including $66.0 million with a current average rate of 0.43%, which reprice or mature in the third quarter of 2021. Q3-2021 66,017 0.43 Q4-2021 46,336 0.33 Q1-2022 46,891 0.37 Q2-2022 31,877 0.40 Thereafter 112,547 0.90 Total time deposits $ 303,668 0.58 % Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses – The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2021, and 1.05% at June 30, 2020. There was no provision for loan loss recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and a $350,000 provision for loan losses, or $0.03 per common share after taxes, for the first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to $1.1 million and $2.2 million, or $0.12 and $0.23 per common shares after taxes, in the second quarter and the first six months of 2020, respectively. The 2021 loan loss provision was attributable to the net loan charge-offs and trends within the portfolio during the year, while the provisions for 2020 were largely attributable to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic related economic and business disruptions. Net loan charge-offs were $118,000 and $156,000, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to net loan charge-offs of $22,000 and $298,000, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. While the U.S. Government’s economic responses to the COVID-19 pandemic through monetary policy and fiscal stimulus have provided meaningful support to the economy, management deemed it prudent to continue to maintain its qualitative environmental factor in the allowance for loan losses to account for the pandemic risk. The Bank also granted eligible short-term loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. Short-term loan modifications were $4.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, and $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Included in the $4.7 million of short-term modifications is one commercial real estate loan secured by a retail entertainment facility totaling $4.4 million, which remains subject to, and is performing in accordance with, a short-term COVID-19 modification. The loan is graded substandard, has been evaluated under ASC-310-10, and allocated a specific reserve of $2.2 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Non-interest Income and Expense – Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $534,000 to $2.1 million, compared with $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase in bank card interchange fees of $210,000 due to an increase in debit card transactions, and a $191,000 gain on the sale of OREO. Non-interest expense decreased $282,000, or 3.4%, to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in deposit and state franchise tax expense of $270,000, as a result of the elimination of the Kentucky bank franchise tax discussed below. Non-interest income for the first six months of 2021 increased $694,000 to $4.0 million, compared with $3.3 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in bank card interchange fees of $420,000 and a $191,000 gain on the sale of OREO. Non-interest expense decreased $533,000, or 3.2%, to $15.9 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $16.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $540,000 in deposit and state franchise tax expense. Income Taxes – Income tax expense was $1.2 million and $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and for the first six months of 2021, respectively, compared with $393,000 and $754,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and for the first six months of 2020, respectively. Effective January 1, 2021, the state of Kentucky eliminated the bank franchise tax, which was previously recorded as a non-interest expense, and implemented a state income tax at a statutory rate of 5%. State income tax expense was $235,000 and $449,000 for the second quarter of 2021 and for the first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to a state income tax benefit of $79,000 and $151,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and for the first six months of 2020, respectively, which were related to the establishment of a net deferred tax asset due to the tax law change. About Limestone Bancorp, Inc. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in 14 counties through its wholly-owned subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking products and services. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release relating to Limestone Bancorp’s plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “possible,” “seek,” “plan,” “strive” or similar words, or negatives of these words, identify forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and national, state and local emergency conditions the pandemic has produced; economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiaries operate; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; government legislation and regulation, which change from time to time and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. See Risk Factors outlined in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Additional Information Unaudited supplemental financial information for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, follows. LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Three Six Six Months Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended 6/30/21 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Income Statement Data Interest income $ 12,376 $ 12,786 $ 24,626 $ 26,053 Interest expense 1,462 2,676 3,032 6,181 Net interest income 10,914 10,110 21,594 19,872 Provision for loan losses — 1,100 350 2,150 Net interest income after provision 10,914 9,010 21,244 17,722 Service charges on deposit accounts 520 441 1,068 1,109 Bank card interchange fees 1,073 863 2,033 1,613 Bank owned life insurance income 143 116 308 212 Gain on sale of OREO 191 — 191 — Other 208 181 419 391 Non-interest income 2,135 1,601 4,019 3,325 Salaries & employee benefits 4,467 4,633 8,949 9,171 Occupancy and equipment 979 983 2,039 1,982 Professional fees 246 235 482 443 Marketing expense 179 104 361 318 FDIC insurance 90 67 225 67 Data processing expense 377 380 755 739 Deposit and state franchise tax 90 360 180 720 Deposit account related expense 556 460 1,047 911 Communications expense 194 247 367 465 Insurance expense 115 111 219 214 Postage and delivery 139 152 291 320 Other 522 504 1,023 1,121 Non-interest expense 7,954 8,236 15,938 16,471 Income before income taxes 5,095 2,375 9,325 4,576 Income tax expense 1,194 393 2,202 754 Net income $ 3,901 $ 1,982 $ 7,123 $ 3,822 Weighted average shares – Basic 7,597,202 7,488,173 7,586,267 7,485,028 Weighted average shares – Diluted 7,597,202 7,488,173 7,586,267 7,485,028 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.26 $ 0.94 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.26 $ 0.94 $ 0.51 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Three Three Three Three Months Months Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Income Statement Data Interest income $ 12,376 $ 12,250 $ 12,606 $ 12,094 $ 12,786 Interest expense 1,462 1,570 1,820 2,151 2,676 Net interest income 10,914 10,680 10,786 9,943 10,110 Provision for loan losses — 350 900 1,350 1,100 Net interest income after provision 10,914 10,330 9,886 8,593 9,010 Service charges on deposit accounts 520 548 594 565 441 Bank card interchange fees 1,073 960 882 881 863 Bank owned life insurance income 143 165 99 113 116 Gain on sale of OREO 191 — — — — Other 208 211 202 183 181 Non-interest income 2,135 1,884 1,777 1,742 1,601 Salaries & employee benefits 4,467 4,482 4,167 4,413 4,633 Occupancy and equipment 979 1,060 1,011 1,008 983 Professional fees 246 236 233 261 235 Marketing expense 179 182 177 134 104 FDIC insurance 90 135 81 81 67 Data processing expense 377 378 381 382 380 Deposit and state franchise tax 90 90 395 360 360 Deposit account related expense 556 491 492 487 460 Communications expense 194 173 190 201 247 Insurance expense 115 104 112 102 111 Postage and delivery 139 152 151 156 152 Other 522 501 476 494 504 Non-interest expense 7,954 7,984 7,866 8,079 8,236 Income before income taxes 5,095 4,230 3,797 2,256 2,375 Income tax expense 1,194 1,008 680 190 393 Net income $ 3,901 $ 3,222 $ 3,117 $ 2,066 $ 1,982 Weighted average shares – Basic 7,597,202 7,575,211 7,499,323 7,499,223 7,488,173 Weighted average shares – Diluted 7,597,202 7,575,211 7,499,323 7,499,223 7,488,173 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Assets Loans $ 947,425 $ 978,865 $ 962,081 $ 974,468 $ 975,759 Allowance for loan losses (12,637 ) (12,755 ) (12,443 ) (11,481 ) (10,228 ) Net loans 934,788 966,110 949,638 962,987 965,531 Securities held to maturity 46,717 41,254 — — — Securities available for sale 182,154 177,690 203,862 203,544 202,596 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing deposits 75,536 74,047 56,863 24,358 39,027 Cash and due from financial institutions 9,584 9,800 10,830 7,593 9,990 Premises and equipment 21,912 20,405 18,533 18,572 19,000 Premises held for sale 980 1,035 1,060 1,110 1,149 Bank owned life insurance 23,738 23,601 23,441 23,347 16,238 FHLB Stock 5,449 5,810 5,887 5,962 6,142 Other real estate owned — 1,765 1,765 1,625 1,625 Deferred taxes, net 23,452 24,992 25,714 26,540 27,054 Goodwill 6,252 6,252 6,252 6,252 6,252 Intangible assets 2,117 2,181 2,244 2,308 2,372 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 6,231 6,769 6,213 7,426 7,532 Total Assets $ 1,338,910 $ 1,361,711 $ 1,312,302 $ 1,291,624 $ 1,304,508 Liabilities and Equity Certificates of deposit $ 303,668 $ 355,309 $ 367,552 $ 398,429 $ 446,370 Interest checking 216,344 211,322 190,625 168,735 167,814 Money market 191,773 180,137 175,785 174,588 166,376 Savings 160,257 151,340 142,623 134,962 119,327 Total interest-bearing deposits 872,042 898,108 876,585 876,714 899,887 Demand deposits 267,059 268,882 243,022 217,675 224,901 Total deposits 1,139,101 1,166,990 1,119,607 1,094,389 1,124,788 FHLB advances 20,000 20,613 20,623 30,634 20,644 Junior subordinated debentures 21,000 21,000 21,000 21,000 21,000 Subordinated capital note 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 17,000 Senior debt — — — — 5,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,850 8,588 10,048 8,315 7,020 Total liabilities 1,214,951 1,242,191 1,196,278 1,179,338 1,195,452 Total stockholders’ equity 123,959 119,520 116,024 112,286 109,056 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,338,910 $ 1,361,711 $ 1,312,302 $ 1,291,624 $ 1,304,508 Ending shares outstanding 7,602,686 7,594,499 7,498,865 7,499,183 7,485,872 Book value per common share $ 16.30 $ 15.74 $ 15.47 $ 14.97 $ 14.57 Tangible book value per common share 15.20 14.63 14.34 13.83 13.42 LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 1,361,080 $ 1,316,878 $ 1,304,715 $ 1,295,814 $ 1,305,923 Loans 961,922 964,353 965,339 963,486 978,316 Earning assets 1,275,363 1,230,610 1,220,043 1,213,039 1,222,760 Deposits 1,164,524 1,125,943 1,115,985 1,111,865 1,116,420 Long-term debt and advances 66,000 66,617 67,280 65,769 75,259 Interest bearing liabilities 956,172 941,342 951,620 955,661 971,770 Stockholders’ equity 121,386 117,663 113,868 110,930 107,348 Quarterly Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.15 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 0.63 % 0.61 % Return on average equity 12.89 11.11 10.89 7.41 7.43 Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.91 4.05 4.12 3.98 4.21 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.61 0.68 0.76 0.90 1.11 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.45 3.53 3.53 3.27 3.33 Efficiency ratio 60.93 63.55 62.61 69.14 70.30 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.34 2.46 2.40 2.48 2.54 Asset Quality Data Nonaccrual loans $ 1,530 $ 1,996 $ 1,676 $ 2,038 $ 1,410 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 390 399 480 489 462 Loan 90 days or more past due still on accrual — — — — — Total non-performing loans 1,920 2,395 2,156 2,527 1,872 Real estate acquired through foreclosures — 1,765 1,765 1,625 1,625 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 1,920 $ 4,160 $ 3,921 $ 4,152 $ 3,497 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.19 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.14 0.31 0.30 0.32 0.27 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 658.18 532.57 577.13 454.33 546.37 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33 % 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.18 % 1.05 % Loan Charge-off Data Loans charged off $ (178 ) $ (77 ) $ (124 ) $ (150 ) $ (193 ) Recoveries 60 39 186 53 171 Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (118 ) $ (38 ) $ 62 $ (97 ) $ (22 ) Loans by Risk Category Pass $ 913,753 $ 942,492 $ 926,025 $ 923,895 $ 925,558 Watch 15,888 17,929 18,879 27,782 43,014 Special Mention — — — 364 — Substandard 17,784 18,444 17,177 22,427 7,187 Doubtful — — — — — Total $ 947,425 $ 978,865 $ 962,081 $ 974,468 $ 975,759 Loans by Past Due Status Past due loans: 30 – 59 days $ 181 $ 677 $ 1,537 $ 482 $ 458 60 – 89 days 252 254 372 265 197 90 days or more — — — — — Nonaccrual loans 1,530 1,996 1,676 2,038 1,410 Total past due and nonaccrual loans $ 1,963 $ 2,927 $ 3,585 $ 2,785 $ 2,065 LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Risk-based Capital Ratios - Company Tier I leverage ratio 8.70 % 8.59 % 8.24 % 8.17 % 8.05 % Common equity Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.48 8.96 8.72 8.54 8.45 Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.63 10.00 9.67 9.77 9.93 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.09 13.42 13.14 13.22 12.57 Risk-based Capital Ratios – Limestone Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.55 % 10.44 % 10.21 % 9.90 % 9.54 % Common equity Tier I risk-based capital ratio 12.95 12.21 12.05 11.88 11.79 Tier I risk-based capital ratio 12.95 12.21 12.05 11.88 11.79 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.11 13.37 13.20 12.97 12.78 FTE employees, end of period 231 225 219 224 228 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP based amounts. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common stockholders’ equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which is calculated by dividing common stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding. Management believes this is consistent with bank regulatory agency treatment, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expenses as determined under GAAP by net interest income and total non-interest income, but excluding from the calculation net gains on the sale of securities and expenses disclosed from time to time as non-recurring in nature. Management believes this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. 