Limestone Bancorp : Reports Net Income of $3.9 million, or $0.51 per Share, for the 2nd Quarter of 2021 and $7.1 million, or $0.94 per Diluted Share, for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) (“the Company”), parent company of Limestone Bank (“the Bank”), today reported unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.9 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted common share, compared with $2.0 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total assets declined nominally to $1.34 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2021, and increased nominally compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2020. The loan portfolio decreased $31.4 million, or 3.2%, during the quarter as loan payoffs outpaced loan originations during the period. Loans decreased to $947.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $978.9 million at March 31, 2021, and $962.1 million at December 31, 2020. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $21.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $27.9 million at March 31, 2021, and $20.3 million at December 31, 2020.
Net Interest Income and Average Earning Assets – Net interest income increased to $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Average loans decreased to $961.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $964.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $978.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin decreased to 3.45% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 3.53% for the first quarter of 2021, and increased from 3.33% for the second quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets decreased to 3.91% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 4.05% in the first quarter of 2021, and 4.21% in the second quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets for the first and second quarters of 2021 were negatively impacted by lower interest rates on the Bank’s fed funds, certain floating rate investment securities, and loans with variable rate repricing features.
Loan fee income can meaningfully impact net interest income, loan yields, and net interest margin. The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income was $933,000, $844,000, and $535,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. This represents 29 basis points, 28 basis points, and 17 basis points of yield on earning assets and net interest margin for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Loan fee income for the second quarter of 2021 included $692,000 in fees earned on SBA PPP loans, compared to $436,000 in the first quarter of 2021, and $179,000 in the second quarter of 2020, which represents 22 basis points, 14 basis points, and six basis points of earning asset yield and net interest margin for those quarters, respectively.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.61% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.68% in the first quarter of 2021, and 1.11% in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to decline based on the declining volume of the time deposit portfolio, as well as the downward repricing of time deposits. Time deposits declined $51.6 million during the second quarter of 2021 as approximately $105.6 million of time deposits with an average rate of 0.56% matured and redeemed or repriced at lower interest rates. During the second quarter of 2021, newly originated or renewed time deposits had an average rate of 0.21% and an average term of approximately 14 months.
Net interest income increased to $21.6 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $19.9 million in the first six months of 2020. Average loans decreased nominally to $963.1 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to $963.8 million for the first six months of 2020.
Net interest margin increased to 3.49% in the first six months of 2021, compared with 3.32% for the first six months of 2020. The yield on earning assets decreased to 3.98% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 4.35% for the first six months of 2020. The amount of loan fee income included in total interest income was $1.8 million and $751,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. This represents 29 basis points and 12 basis points of yield on earning assets and net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Loan fee income included PPP fees of $1.1 million and $179,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which represents 18 basis points and three basis points of earning asset yield and net interest margin for those six-month periods, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.64% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 1.28% in the first six months of 2020.
As of June 30, 2021, time deposits comprise $303.7 million of the Company’s liabilities including $66.0 million with a current average rate of 0.43%, which reprice or mature in the third quarter of 2021. The following table denotes contractual time deposit maturities and average rates as of June 30, 2021:
Maturity
Quarter
As of
June 30,
2021
(in thousands)
Weighted
Average
Rate
Q3-2021
66,017
0.43
Q4-2021
46,336
0.33
Q1-2022
46,891
0.37
Q2-2022
31,877
0.40
Thereafter
112,547
0.90
Total time deposits
$
303,668
0.58
%
Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses – The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2021, and 1.05% at June 30, 2020. There was no provision for loan loss recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and a $350,000 provision for loan losses, or $0.03 per common share after taxes, for the first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to $1.1 million and $2.2 million, or $0.12 and $0.23 per common shares after taxes, in the second quarter and the first six months of 2020, respectively. The 2021 loan loss provision was attributable to the net loan charge-offs and trends within the portfolio during the year, while the provisions for 2020 were largely attributable to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic related economic and business disruptions. Net loan charge-offs were $118,000 and $156,000, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to net loan charge-offs of $22,000 and $298,000, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
While the U.S. Government’s economic responses to the COVID-19 pandemic through monetary policy and fiscal stimulus have provided meaningful support to the economy, management deemed it prudent to continue to maintain its qualitative environmental factor in the allowance for loan losses to account for the pandemic risk. The Bank also granted eligible short-term loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. Short-term loan modifications were $4.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, and $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Included in the $4.7 million of short-term modifications is one commercial real estate loan secured by a retail entertainment facility totaling $4.4 million, which remains subject to, and is performing in accordance with, a short-term COVID-19 modification. The loan is graded substandard, has been evaluated under ASC-310-10, and allocated a specific reserve of $2.2 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Non-interest Income and Expense – Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $534,000 to $2.1 million, compared with $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase in bank card interchange fees of $210,000 due to an increase in debit card transactions, and a $191,000 gain on the sale of OREO. Non-interest expense decreased $282,000, or 3.4%, to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in deposit and state franchise tax expense of $270,000, as a result of the elimination of the Kentucky bank franchise tax discussed below.
Non-interest income for the first six months of 2021 increased $694,000 to $4.0 million, compared with $3.3 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in bank card interchange fees of $420,000 and a $191,000 gain on the sale of OREO. Non-interest expense decreased $533,000, or 3.2%, to $15.9 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $16.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $540,000 in deposit and state franchise tax expense.
Income Taxes – Income tax expense was $1.2 million and $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and for the first six months of 2021, respectively, compared with $393,000 and $754,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and for the first six months of 2020, respectively. Effective January 1, 2021, the state of Kentucky eliminated the bank franchise tax, which was previously recorded as a non-interest expense, and implemented a state income tax at a statutory rate of 5%. State income tax expense was $235,000 and $449,000 for the second quarter of 2021 and for the first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to a state income tax benefit of $79,000 and $151,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and for the first six months of 2020, respectively, which were related to the establishment of a net deferred tax asset due to the tax law change.
About Limestone Bancorp, Inc.
Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in 14 counties through its wholly-owned subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking products and services.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to Limestone Bancorp’s plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “possible,” “seek,” “plan,” “strive” or similar words, or negatives of these words, identify forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and national, state and local emergency conditions the pandemic has produced; economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiaries operate; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; government legislation and regulation, which change from time to time and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. See Risk Factors outlined in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Additional Information
Unaudited supplemental financial information for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, follows.
LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Financial Information
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three
Three
Six
Six
Months
Months
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
6/30/21
6/30/20
6/30/21
6/30/20
Income Statement Data
Interest income
$
12,376
$
12,786
$
24,626
$
26,053
Interest expense
1,462
2,676
3,032
6,181
Net interest income
10,914
10,110
21,594
19,872
Provision for loan losses
—
1,100
350
2,150
Net interest income after provision
10,914
9,010
21,244
17,722
Service charges on deposit accounts
520
441
1,068
1,109
Bank card interchange fees
1,073
863
2,033
1,613
Bank owned life insurance income
143
116
308
212
Gain on sale of OREO
191
—
191
—
Other
208
181
419
391
Non-interest income
2,135
1,601
4,019
3,325
Salaries & employee benefits
4,467
4,633
8,949
9,171
Occupancy and equipment
979
983
2,039
1,982
Professional fees
246
235
482
443
Marketing expense
179
104
361
318
FDIC insurance
90
67
225
67
Data processing expense
377
380
755
739
Deposit and state franchise tax
90
360
180
720
Deposit account related expense
556
460
1,047
911
Communications expense
194
247
367
465
Insurance expense
115
111
219
214
Postage and delivery
139
152
291
320
Other
522
504
1,023
1,121
Non-interest expense
7,954
8,236
15,938
16,471
Income before income taxes
5,095
2,375
9,325
4,576
Income tax expense
1,194
393
2,202
754
Net income
$
3,901
$
1,982
$
7,123
$
3,822
Weighted average shares – Basic
7,597,202
7,488,173
7,586,267
7,485,028
Weighted average shares – Diluted
7,597,202
7,488,173
7,586,267
7,485,028
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.51
$
0.26
$
0.94
$
0.51
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.51
$
0.26
$
0.94
$
0.51
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Financial Information
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three
Three
Three
Three
Three
Months
Months
Months
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
Income Statement Data
Interest income
$
12,376
$
12,250
$
12,606
$
12,094
$
12,786
Interest expense
1,462
1,570
1,820
2,151
2,676
Net interest income
10,914
10,680
10,786
9,943
10,110
Provision for loan losses
—
350
900
1,350
1,100
Net interest income after provision
10,914
10,330
9,886
8,593
9,010
Service charges on deposit accounts
520
548
594
565
441
Bank card interchange fees
1,073
960
882
881
863
Bank owned life insurance income
143
165
99
113
116
Gain on sale of OREO
191
—
—
—
—
Other
208
211
202
183
181
Non-interest income
2,135
1,884
1,777
1,742
1,601
Salaries & employee benefits
4,467
4,482
4,167
4,413
4,633
Occupancy and equipment
979
1,060
1,011
1,008
983
Professional fees
246
236
233
261
235
Marketing expense
179
182
177
134
104
FDIC insurance
90
135
81
81
67
Data processing expense
377
378
381
382
380
Deposit and state franchise tax
90
90
395
360
360
Deposit account related expense
556
491
492
487
460
Communications expense
194
173
190
201
247
Insurance expense
115
104
112
102
111
Postage and delivery
139
152
151
156
152
Other
522
501
476
494
504
Non-interest expense
7,954
7,984
7,866
8,079
8,236
Income before income taxes
5,095
4,230
3,797
2,256
2,375
Income tax expense
1,194
1,008
680
190
393
Net income
$
3,901
$
3,222
$
3,117
$
2,066
$
1,982
Weighted average shares – Basic
7,597,202
7,575,211
7,499,323
7,499,223
7,488,173
Weighted average shares – Diluted
7,597,202
7,575,211
7,499,323
7,499,223
7,488,173
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.51
$
0.43
$
0.42
$
0.28
$
0.26
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.51
$
0.43
$
0.42
$
0.28
$
0.26
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Financial Information
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
Assets
Loans
$
947,425
$
978,865
$
962,081
$
974,468
$
975,759
Allowance for loan losses
(12,637
)
(12,755
)
(12,443
)
(11,481
)
(10,228
)
Net loans
934,788
966,110
949,638
962,987
965,531
Securities held to maturity
46,717
41,254
—
—
—
Securities available for sale
182,154
177,690
203,862
203,544
202,596
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing deposits
75,536
74,047
56,863
24,358
39,027
Cash and due from financial institutions
9,584
9,800
10,830
7,593
9,990
Premises and equipment
21,912
20,405
18,533
18,572
19,000
Premises held for sale
980
1,035
1,060
1,110
1,149
Bank owned life insurance
23,738
23,601
23,441
23,347
16,238
FHLB Stock
5,449
5,810
5,887
5,962
6,142
Other real estate owned
—
1,765
1,765
1,625
1,625
Deferred taxes, net
23,452
24,992
25,714
26,540
27,054
Goodwill
6,252
6,252
6,252
6,252
6,252
Intangible assets
2,117
2,181
2,244
2,308
2,372
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
6,231
6,769
6,213
7,426
7,532
Total Assets
$
1,338,910
$
1,361,711
$
1,312,302
$
1,291,624
$
1,304,508
Liabilities and Equity
Certificates of deposit
$
303,668
$
355,309
$
367,552
$
398,429
$
446,370
Interest checking
216,344
211,322
190,625
168,735
167,814
Money market
191,773
180,137
175,785
174,588
166,376
Savings
160,257
151,340
142,623
134,962
119,327
Total interest-bearing deposits
872,042
898,108
876,585
876,714
899,887
Demand deposits
267,059
268,882
243,022
217,675
224,901
Total deposits
1,139,101
1,166,990
1,119,607
1,094,389
1,124,788
FHLB advances
20,000
20,613
20,623
30,634
20,644
Junior subordinated debentures
21,000
21,000
21,000
21,000
21,000
Subordinated capital note
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
17,000
Senior debt
—
—
—
—
5,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
9,850
8,588
10,048
8,315
7,020
Total liabilities
1,214,951
1,242,191
1,196,278
1,179,338
1,195,452
Total stockholders’ equity
123,959
119,520
116,024
112,286
109,056
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
1,338,910
$
1,361,711
$
1,312,302
$
1,291,624
$
1,304,508
Ending shares outstanding
7,602,686
7,594,499
7,498,865
7,499,183
7,485,872
Book value per common share
$
16.30
$
15.74
$
15.47
$
14.97
$
14.57
Tangible book value per common share
15.20
14.63
14.34
13.83
13.42
LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Financial Information
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
Average Balance Sheet Data
Assets
$
1,361,080
$
1,316,878
$
1,304,715
$
1,295,814
$
1,305,923
Loans
961,922
964,353
965,339
963,486
978,316
Earning assets
1,275,363
1,230,610
1,220,043
1,213,039
1,222,760
Deposits
1,164,524
1,125,943
1,115,985
1,111,865
1,116,420
Long-term debt and advances
66,000
66,617
67,280
65,769
75,259
Interest bearing liabilities
956,172
941,342
951,620
955,661
971,770
Stockholders’ equity
121,386
117,663
113,868
110,930
107,348
Quarterly Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.15
%
0.99
%
0.95
%
0.63
%
0.61
%
Return on average equity
12.89
11.11
10.89
7.41
7.43
Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
3.91
4.05
4.12
3.98
4.21
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.61
0.68
0.76
0.90
1.11
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.45
3.53
3.53
3.27
3.33
Efficiency ratio
60.93
63.55
62.61
69.14
70.30
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.34
2.46
2.40
2.48
2.54
Asset Quality Data
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,530
$
1,996
$
1,676
$
2,038
$
1,410
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual
390
399
480
489
462
Loan 90 days or more past due still on accrual
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-performing loans
1,920
2,395
2,156
2,527
1,872
Real estate acquired through foreclosures
—
1,765
1,765
1,625
1,625
Other repossessed assets
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-performing assets
$
1,920
$
4,160
$
3,921
$
4,152
$
3,497
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.24
%
0.22
%
0.26
%
0.19
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14
0.31
0.30
0.32
0.27
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
658.18
532.57
577.13
454.33
546.37
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.33
%
1.30
%
1.29
%
1.18
%
1.05
%
Loan Charge-off Data
Loans charged off
$
(178
)
$
(77
)
$
(124
)
$
(150
)
$
(193
)
Recoveries
60
39
186
53
171
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(118
)
$
(38
)
$
62
$
(97
)
$
(22
)
Loans by Risk Category
Pass
$
913,753
$
942,492
$
926,025
$
923,895
$
925,558
Watch
15,888
17,929
18,879
27,782
43,014
Special Mention
—
—
—
364
—
Substandard
17,784
18,444
17,177
22,427
7,187
Doubtful
—
—
—
—
—
Total
$
947,425
$
978,865
$
962,081
$
974,468
$
975,759
Loans by Past Due Status
Past due loans:
30 – 59 days
$
181
$
677
$
1,537
$
482
$
458
60 – 89 days
252
254
372
265
197
90 days or more
—
—
—
—
—
Nonaccrual loans
1,530
1,996
1,676
2,038
1,410
Total past due and nonaccrual loans
$
1,963
$
2,927
$
3,585
$
2,785
$
2,065
LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC.
Unaudited Financial Information
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
Risk-based Capital Ratios - Company
Tier I leverage ratio
8.70
%
8.59
%
8.24
%
8.17
%
8.05
%
Common equity Tier I risk-based capital ratio
9.48
8.96
8.72
8.54
8.45
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
10.63
10.00
9.67
9.77
9.93
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.09
13.42
13.14
13.22
12.57
Risk-based Capital Ratios – Limestone Bank
Tier I leverage ratio
10.55
%
10.44
%
10.21
%
9.90
%
9.54
%
Common equity Tier I risk-based capital ratio
12.95
12.21
12.05
11.88
11.79
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
12.95
12.21
12.05
11.88
11.79
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.11
13.37
13.20
12.97
12.78
FTE employees, end of period
231
225
219
224
228
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP based amounts. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common stockholders’ equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which is calculated by dividing common stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding. Management believes this is consistent with bank regulatory agency treatment, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expenses as determined under GAAP by net interest income and total non-interest income, but excluding from the calculation net gains on the sale of securities and expenses disclosed from time to time as non-recurring in nature. Management believes this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.