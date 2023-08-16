These materials are important and require your immediate attention. They require shareholders of Liminal BioSciences Inc. to make important decisions. If you are in doubt about how to make such decisions, please contact your financial, legal, tax or other professional advisors. If you are a shareholder of Liminal BioSciences Inc. and have any questions regarding the information contained in this management information circular or require assistance in completing your form of proxy, voting instructions form or the letter of transmittal, please contact Carson Proxy Advisors, the Company's proxy solicitor, at North American toll free phone at 1-800-530-5189, local (collect outside North America): 416-751-2066 or by email at info@carsonproxy.com. Shareholders in the United States should read the section "Notice to Shareholders in the United States" on page 3 of the accompanying management information circular. Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders of Liminal BioSciences Inc. to be held on September 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. and Management Information Circular with respect to an Arrangement involving Liminal BioSciences Inc. and Structured Alpha LP Dated August 16, 2023 YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. TAKE ACTION AND VOTE TODAY. The Board of Directors (other than the Recusing Directors), acting on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, unanimously recommends that you vote IN FAVOUR of the Arrangement Resolution. NEITHER THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET NOR THE SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE ARRANGEMENT OR PASSED UPON THE FAIRNESS OR MERITS OF THE ARRANGEMENT, NOR HAS THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR THE SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES OF ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES PASSED ON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS CIRCULAR. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE. IN ADDITION, NO CANADIAN SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS IN ANY WAY PASSED UPON THE MERITS OF THE TRANSACTION DESCRIBED IN THIS CIRCULAR, AND ANY REPRESENTATION OTHERWISE IS AN OFFENCE.

Letter to Shareholders August 16, 2023 Dear Shareholders: The board of directors (the "Board") of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (the "Company" or "Liminal BioSciences") cordially invites you to attend a special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Shares") of the Company to be held as a virtual only meeting via a live webcast on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern time) athttps://web.lumiagm.com/465634100. At the Meeting, pursuant to the interim order (the "Interim Order") of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court"), as same may be amended, the Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Structured Alpha LP ("SALP" or the "Purchaser") pursuant to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act. Under the Arrangement, SALP will acquire directly or indirectly all of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company not currently owned by SALP or its affiliates and associates (the "Minority Shares") at a price of US$8.50 per Share, payable in cash (the "Consideration"). A special committee of the Board consisting entirely of disinterested directors (the "Special Committee") conducted, with the assistance of its legal and financial advisors, a review of the Company's alternatives available to the Company and obtained an independent valuation of the Shares. Following this process, and after, among other things, receiving outside legal and financial advice in evaluating the Arrangement and careful consideration of various matters, the Special Committee unanimously determined (i) that the Arrangement is fair to the holders of Minority Shares (the "Minority Shareholders") and (ii) that the Arrangement and the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement (as defined below) is in the best interests of the Company, and unanimously recommended that the Board approve the Arrangement and recommends that the Minority Shareholders vote IN FAVOURof the Arrangement Resolution. On the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, and after, among other things, receiving outside legal and financial advice in evaluating the Arrangement and careful consideration of various matters, the Board, with Messrs. Eugene Siklos and Alek Krstajic (being the two directors on the Board affiliated with SALP) having recused themselves, unanimously determined (i) that the Arrangement is fair to Minority Shareholders and (ii) that the Arrangement and the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement is in the best interests of the Company, and recommends that the Minority Shareholders vote IN FAVOURof the Arrangement Resolution. In evaluating the Arrangement, the Special Committee consulted with the Company's management and the Special Committee's legal and financial advisors and carefully reviewed the proposed Arrangement and the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement and related agreements and documents and, in determining that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company and fair to the Minority Shareholders, the Special Committee considered and relied upon a number of substantive factors as more fully described in the accompanying management information circular (the "Circular"). To be effective, the Arrangement must be approved by a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution"), the full text of which is outlined in Appendix A of the Circular, passed by at least (i) two-thirds (662/3%) of the votes cast by Shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, voting as a single class (each holder of Shares being entitled to one vote per Share) and (ii) the approval of the majority of the holders of Shares virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding the votes of required to be excluded for the purposes of "minority approval" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions in the context of a "business combination", including the Shares over which SALP and its affiliates and associates exercise control or direction.

The Arrangement is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval by the Shareholders, by the court and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Subject to those closing conditions being satisfied or waived (if permitted) and satisfying other customary conditions contained in the arrangement agreement dated July 11, 2023 among the Company and the Purchaser (the "Arrangement Agreement"), it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed at or around the end of September 2023. Further details of the Arrangement are set out in the accompanying Circular. In connection with the Arrangement, all directors and executive officers of the Company entered into voting agreements pursuant to which they have agreed, subject to the terms hereof, to vote all of their Shares IN FAVOURof the Arrangement Resolution and against any resolution submitted by any other person that is inconsistent with the Arrangement.

Chair of the Special Committee