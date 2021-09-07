Liminal BioSciences : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE (Form 6-K)

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

Management Changes

Following the announcement on Form 6-K dated June 15, 2021 regarding Ms. Murielle Lortie's resignation as Chief Financial Officer effective on September 3, 2021, Liminal Biosciences Inc. (the 'Company') today announced that Mr. Bruce Pritchard is appointed as Principal Financial Officer while the search for a new Chief Financial Officer continues. For a description of Mr. Pritchard's relevant business experience and background, please see the registrant's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.