    PJ2N   CA53272L1031

LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC.

(PJ2N)
Liminal BioSciences : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE (Form 6-K)

09/07/2021 | 07:22am EDT
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This Report on Form 6-K (the 'Report') is hereby expressly incorporated by reference into the registrant's registration statements on Form F-3 (File nos. 333-251055, 333-245703 and 333-251065) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 1, 2020, December 2, 2020 and December 2, 2020, respectively, and the registration statement on Form S-8 (File no. 333-235692) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2019.

Management Changes

Following the announcement on Form 6-K dated June 15, 2021 regarding Ms. Murielle Lortie's resignation as Chief Financial Officer effective on September 3, 2021, Liminal Biosciences Inc. (the 'Company') today announced that Mr. Bruce Pritchard is appointed as Principal Financial Officer while the search for a new Chief Financial Officer continues. For a description of Mr. Pritchard's relevant business experience and background, please see the registrant's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Disclaimer

Liminal BioSciences Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,46 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net income 2021 -70,4 M -56,0 M -56,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,1 M 67,8 M 67,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 186x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liminal BioSciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruce Philip Pritchard Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Sartore President
Alek Krstajic Non-Executive Chairman
Gary J. Bridger Independent Director
Neil Klompas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC.-44.15%68
MODERNA, INC.298.87%168 199
LONZA GROUP AG37.94%63 614
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.91%50 436
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%32 883
SEAGEN INC.-13.09%27 694