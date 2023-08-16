Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Laval, Québec, Canada, August 16, 2023.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) dated August 16, 2023 (as same may be amended, the "Interim Order"), a special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Shares") of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (the "Company" or "Liminal BioSciences") will be conducted as a virtual only meeting via a live webcast on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern time) at https://web.lumiagm.com/465634100. The purpose of the Meeting is to:

1 to consider pursuant to the Interim Order and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution"), the full text of which is set

forth in Appendix A attached to the accompanying management information circular (the "Circular"), approving a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the provisions of Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") involving Liminal BioSciences and Structured Alpha LP ("SALP" or the "Purchaser"), the whole as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular; and

2 to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

The Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be addressed at the Meeting, including the Arrangement.

In the event necessary to address material comments from any securities regulatory authority, including from the SEC, on this Circular or the Schedule 13E-3, the Parties have agreed pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement that the Company may postpone or adjourn the Meeting.

Shareholders are reminded to review the accompanying Circular carefully before voting because it has been prepared to help you make an informed decision.

Participating at the Meeting

The Company is holding the Meeting as a virtual only meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast, where all shareholders regardless of geographic location and equity ownership will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and engage management as well as other shareholders. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. The Company views the use oftechnology-enhancedshareholder communications as a method to facilitate individual investor participation, making the Meeting more accessible and engaging for all involved, by permitting a broader base of shareholders to participate in the Meeting, which is consistent with the goals of the regulators, stakeholders, and others invested in the corporate governance process. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting online athttps://web.lumiagm.com/465634100(meeting ID:465-634-100).Non-registeredshareholders (being shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to attend, participate, vote or ask questions at the Meeting.

A shareholder who wishes to appoint a person other than the management nominees identified on the form of proxy or voting instruction form to represent him, her or it at the Meeting may do so by inserting such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form and following the instructions for submitting such form of proxy or voting instruction form. This must be completed prior to registering such proxyholder, which is an additional step to be completed once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. If you wish that a person other than the Company nominees identified on the form of proxy or voting instruction form