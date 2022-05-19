Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Limitless Earth plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LME   GB00BKXP5L71

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

(LME)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 03:00:00 am EDT
13.00 GBX   +8.33%
05:57aLimitless Earth Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/07Limitless Earth Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limitless Earth Plc - Holding(s) in Company

05/19/2022 | 05:57am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BKXP5L71

Issuer Name

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation              

Name

Baloise Life (Liechtenstein) AG

City of registered office (if applicable)

Balzers

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Liechtenstein

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.870000 0.000000 7.870000 65400000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.520000 0.000000 3.5200000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BKXP5L71 65400000 0 7.870000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 65400000 7.870000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Balzers (Liechtenstein)


© PRNewswire 2022
