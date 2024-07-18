Re: Notice of Resignation
To whom it may concern:
I resign as a director of Limitless X Holdings Inc., effective immediately.
My resignation is not because of a disagreement with Limitless X Holdings Inc. on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices.
|Sincerely,
|/s/ Dov Konetz
|DOV KONETZ
