Re: Notice of Resignation

To whom it may concern:

I resign as a director of Limitless X Holdings Inc., effective immediately.

My resignation is not because of a disagreement with Limitless X Holdings Inc. on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices.

Sincerely,
/s/ Dov Konetz
DOV KONETZ

