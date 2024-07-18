Limitless X Holdings Inc. (Limitless) is a multinational consumer packaged goods company. The Company specializes in developing and offering âLook Good, Feel Greatâ products, specifically within the nutrition and beauty industry, through direct response advertising and its brand awareness strategies. The Company operates in health products and digital marketing services. The health products sector includes the sales of health products in two primary vertical markets: health & wellness; and beauty & skincare. The digital marketing service sector includes digital marketing; digital and print design; social media marketing; and direct-to-consumer marketing. Limitless is a lifestyle brand, which is focused on the health and wellness industry. The Company has manufacturing and distribution licensing agreements to market, manufacture, sell, and distribute branded products on behalf of its clients. It plans to offer global marketing services across all areas of the sales process.

Sector Food Processing