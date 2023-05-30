Advanced search
    LMNR   US5327461043

LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
16.04 USD   -2.08%
04:10pLimoneira Announces 2023 Investor Day & Facilities Tour
BU
05/25Desert Control releases its Q1 2023 Report and Year-to-Date Company Update
AQ
05/23Limoneira to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on June 6, 2023
BU
Limoneira Announces 2023 Investor Day & Facilities Tour

05/30/2023 | 04:10pm EDT
Company to Host Two-Day Investor Event on June 26 and June 27, 2023

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced the Company will host an in-person Investor Day and Facilities Tour with financial analysts and institutional investors on June 26 and June 27, 2023.

  • Day One – Monday, June 26, 2023: Limoneira will host an investor presentation and Q&A session beginning at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) and concluding at 3:30 pm PT (6:30 pm ET) at the Ventura Beach Marriott Hotel in Ventura, California. The investor presentation will feature Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Palamountain, Chief Financial Officer; and John Carter, VP of Citrus Operations.
  • Day Two – Tuesday, June 27, 2023: Limoneira will host tours of the Company’s packing facilities and real estate development project, Harvest at Limoneira, both located in Santa Paula, California. The tours are scheduled to begin at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET) with lunch in-between and conclude before 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET).

In-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Financial analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,800 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2023
