Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023.
Management Comments
Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The success of our strategic shift towards an “asset-lighter” business model is evident in our third quarter results with brokered lemons and other lemon sales growing 76% year-over-year to $8.8 million and achieving farm management revenue of $5.4 million. Additionally, we continue to make headway monetizing water assets with the recently announced water fallowing program in Yuma, Arizona for expected annual proceeds of $1.3 million. We anticipate the sale of our two remaining identified non-strategic assets in the next nine months. Over the past year, we have worked to identify and eliminate unproductive or unprofitable parts of our business including the sale of non-strategic assets, exiting farming operations in Cadiz and terminating our long-term pension plan – all of which we expect to dramatically improve our margins starting in fiscal year 2024.”
Mr. Edwards continued, “Our third quarter results were impacted by lower lemon pricing and lower fresh utilization rates as a result of the heavy rains in California throughout December until May, which delayed a portion of our lemon harvest by two months and led to an industry-wide pest issue that lowered the grade on certain fruit. As a result, lemon pricing remained pressured throughout the quarter. However, as of the beginning of August lemon pricing has steadily been increasing for all grades and sizes with prices up compared to the last few years and at the highest level since 2018. We believe this positions us very well for expected higher lemon pricing in fiscal year 2024.”
Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results
For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, total net revenue was $52.5 million, compared to total net revenue of $58.9 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Agribusiness revenue was $51.1 million, compared to $57.6 million in the third quarter of last fiscal year. Other operations revenue was $1.4 million compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Agribusiness revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 includes $24.2 million in fresh lemon sales, compared to $27.8 million of fresh lemon sales during the same period of fiscal year 2022. Approximately 1.4 million cartons of U.S. packed fresh lemons were sold in aggregate during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at a $17.92 average price per carton, compared to approximately 1.5 million cartons sold at a $18.39 average price per carton during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Brokered lemons and other lemon sales were $8.8 million and $5.0 million, for the third quarter of fiscal years 2023 and 2022, respectively.
The Company recognized $3.5 million of avocado revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $12.6 million in the same period last fiscal year. Approximately 2.8 million pounds of avocados were sold in aggregate during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at a $0.99 average price per pound, compared to approximately 5.7 million pounds sold at a $2.21 average price per pound during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
The Company recognized $1.3 million of orange revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $3.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. Approximately 71,000 cartons of oranges were sold during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at a $18.17 average price per carton, compared to approximately 209,000 cartons sold at a $17.88 average price per carton during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The decline in volume was primarily due to the sale of the Northern Properties in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Specialty citrus and other revenue was $1.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Total costs and expenses for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $54.0 million, compared to $47.9 million in the third quarter of last fiscal year. The increase of $6.1 million was primarily due to increases in growing and packing costs, partially offset by decreases in third-party grower and supplier costs and depreciation and amortization.
Operating loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.5 million, compared to operating income of $11.1 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to lower avocado volume and pricing.
Net loss applicable to common stock, after preferred dividends, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.3 million, compared to net income applicable to common stock of $7.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net loss per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $0.07, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.40 for the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Adjusted net income for diluted EPS in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $7.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share, based on approximately 17.6 million and 18.3 million, respectively, adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company to adjusted net income (loss) for diluted EPS is provided at the end of this release.
Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $14.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this release.
Fiscal Year 2023 First Nine Months Results
For the nine months ended July 31, 2023, revenue was $138.5 million, compared to $144.9 million in the same period last fiscal year. Operating income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 was $20.5 million, compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the same period last fiscal year. Net income applicable to common stock was $12.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, compared to net income applicable to common stock of $2.0 million in the same period last fiscal year. Net income per diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 was $0.69, compared to a net income per diluted share of $0.11 in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, adjusted net loss for diluted EPS was $5.0 million compared to adjusted net income for diluted EPS of $4.0 million for the same period in fiscal year 2022. In the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, adjusted net loss per diluted share was $0.28 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.23 for the same period in fiscal year 2022, based on approximately 17.6 million and 17.5 million, respectively, adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
During the nine months ended July 31, 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $12.6 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $10.9 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net cash provided by investing activities was $92.4 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2023, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $5.3 million in the same period last fiscal year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2023, net cash used in financing activities was $69.6 million, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $4.8 million in the prior fiscal year.
On January 31, 2023, the Company sold its Northern Properties, which resulted in total net proceeds of $98.4 million. The proceeds were used to pay down all of the Company’s domestic debt except the AgWest Farm Credit $40.0 million non-revolving line of credit with an interest rate that is fixed at 3.57% through July 1, 2025. Long-term debt as of July 31, 2023, was $40.7 million, compared to $104.1 million at the end of fiscal year 2022. Debt levels as of July 31, 2023, less $11.0 million of cash on hand, resulted in a net debt position of $30.2 million at quarter end.
Real Estate Development and Property Sales
The Company’s joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) for the residential development of its East Area I real estate development project, named Harvest at Limoneira, is currently expected to have approximately 1,500 total residential units built and sold over the life of the project. At the end of fiscal year 2022, the joint venture had closed the sales of lots representing 586 residential units, thus concluding lot sales in Phase 1 of the development.
In October 2022, the Company contributed 17 acres, known as the East Area I retained property, to a newly formed development entity, LLCB II, LLC, to potentially develop additional residential units and sold a 50% interest to Lewis for approximately $7.9 million in net cash proceeds.
In July 2021, the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent to sell approximately 25 acres of its East Area II property in five staged purchases to an investment company for the purpose of constructing a medical campus consisting of medical office buildings and an acute care hospital. Completion of the transaction is subject to the execution of a purchase and sale agreement and resolution of certain contingencies.
Updated Guidance
The Company’s food service business and industry logistics continue to experience slowdown due to supply chain and inflationary pressures on a global basis.
The Company now expects fresh lemon volumes to be in the range of 4.7 million to 5.0 million cartons for fiscal year 2023, compared to previous guidance of 5.0 million to 5.4 million cartons. The Company achieved avocado volume of approximately 3.8 million pounds in fiscal year 2023 compared to previous guidance of 3.0 million to 4.0 million pounds.
The Company expects to receive total proceeds of $115 million from Harvest at Limoneira, LLCB II and East Area II spread out over seven fiscal years, with approximately $8 million received in fiscal year 2022.
Harvest at Limoneira Cash Flow Projections
Fiscal Year
2022 Actual
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Projected Distributions
$8 Million
$5 Million
$8 Million
$17 Million
$25 Million
$30 Million
$22 Million
The Company has 700 acres of non-bearing lemons and avocados estimated to become full bearing over the next four to five years, which the Company expects will enable strong organic growth in the coming years. The Company also expects to have a steady increase in third-party grower fruit. The foregoing describes organic growth opportunities and does not include potential acquisition opportunities for the Company in its highly fragmented industry.
LIMONEIRA COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
July 31, 2023
October 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
11,007
$
857
Accounts receivable, net
18,067
15,651
Cultural costs
2,618
8,643
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,117
8,496
Receivables/other from related parties
5,229
3,888
Total current assets
43,038
37,535
Property, plant and equipment, net
162,836
222,628
Real estate development
9,967
9,706
Equity in investments
73,425
72,855
Goodwill
1,524
1,506
Intangible assets, net
6,996
7,317
Other assets
14,887
16,971
Total assets
$
312,673
$
368,518
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,985
$
10,663
Growers and suppliers payable
7,604
10,740
Accrued liabilities
8,392
11,060
Payables to related parties
4,704
4,860
Income taxes payable
7,175
219
Current portion of long-term debt
435
1,732
Total current liabilities
37,295
39,274
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, less current portion
40,735
104,076
Deferred income taxes
22,363
23,497
Other long-term liabilities
6,079
9,807
Total liabilities
106,472
176,654
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock – $100.00 par value (50,000 shares authorized: 14,790 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022) (8.75% coupon rate)
1,479
1,479
Series B-2 Convertible Preferred Stock – $100.00 par value (10,000 shares authorized: 9,300 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022) (4% dividend rate on liquidation value of $1,000 per share)
9,331
9,331
Stockholders' equity:
Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock – $0.01 par value (20,000 shares authorized: zero issued or outstanding at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022)
—
—
Common Stock – $0.01 par value (39,000,000 shares authorized: 18,229,887 and 17,935,292 shares issued and 17,978,910 and 17,684,315 shares outstanding at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022, respectively)
180
177
Additional paid-in capital
167,925
165,169
Retained earnings
23,945
15,500
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,496
)
(7,908
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 250,977 shares at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022
(3,493
)
(3,493
)
Noncontrolling interest
11,330
11,609
Total stockholders' equity
195,391
181,054
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
$
312,673
$
368,518
LIMONEIRA COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenues:
Agribusiness
$
51,092
$
57,594
$
134,296
$
141,046
Other operations
1,405
1,329
4,172
3,901
Total net revenues
52,497
58,923
138,468
144,947
Costs and expenses:
Agribusiness
46,845
41,463
126,275
120,306
Other operations
1,034
1,127
3,281
3,294
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net
1,545
242
(29,199
)
503
Gain on legal settlement
—
—
(2,269
)
—
Selling, general and administrative
4,622
5,031
19,907
16,756
Total costs and expenses
54,046
47,863
117,995
140,859
Operating (loss) income
(1,549
)
11,060
20,473
4,088
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
178
6
248
54
Interest expense, net of patronage dividends
(241
)
(772
)
(417
)
(1,253
)
Equity in earnings of investments, net
199
331
514
681
Other (expense) income, net
(215
)
13
(2,627
)
106
Total other expense
(79
)
(422
)
(2,282
)
(412
)
(Loss) income before income tax benefit (provision)
(1,628
)
10,638
18,191
3,676
Income tax benefit (provision)
378
(3,313
)
(5,537
)
(1,385
)
Net (loss) income
(1,250
)
7,325
12,654
2,291
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
87
52
201
129
Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company
(1,163
)
7,377
12,855
2,420
Preferred dividends
(125
)
(125
)
(376
)
(376
)
Net (loss) income applicable to common stock
$
(1,288
)
$
7,252
$
12,479
$
2,044
Basic net (loss) income per common share
$
(0.07
)
$
0.41
$
0.70
$
0.11
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
$
(0.07
)
$
0.40
$
0.69
$
0.11
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic
17,621
17,529
17,597
17,481
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted
17,621
18,334
18,381
17,481
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Due to significant depreciable assets associated with the nature of the Company's operations and interest costs associated with our capital structure, management believes that earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, named executive officer cash severance, pension settlement cost, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net, cash bonus related to the sale of assets and gain on legal settlement are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis. Adjusted EBITDA in previous periods did not exclude stock-based compensation which has now been excluded as management believes this is a better representation of cash generated by operations and is consistent with peer company reporting. Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods has been restated to conform to the current presentation. Such measurements are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information provided is unique to the Company and may not be consistent with methodologies used by other companies.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are summarized and reconciled to net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company, which management considers to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company
$
(1,163
)
$
7,377
$
12,855
$
2,420
Interest income
(178
)
(6
)
(248
)
(54
)
Interest expense, net of patronage dividends
241
772
417
1,253
Income tax (benefit) provision
(378
)
3,313
5,537
1,385
Depreciation and amortization
2,019
2,469
6,510
7,432
EBITDA
541
13,925
25,071
12,436
Stock-based compensation
756
618
2,785
1,993
Named executive officer cash severance
—
—
—
432
Pension settlement cost
—
—
2,741
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net
1,545
242
(29,199
)
503
Cash bonus related to sale of assets
—
—
2,000
—
Gain on legal settlement
—
—
(2,269
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,842
$
14,785
$
1,129
$
15,364
The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company to adjusted net income (loss) for diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company
$
(1,163
)
$
7,377
$
12,855
$
2,420
Effect of preferred stock and unvested, restricted stock
(152
)
(79
)
(439
)
(418
)
Stock-based compensation
756
618
2,785
1,993
Named executive officer cash severance
—
—
—
432
Pension settlement cost
—
—
2,741
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net
1,545
242
(29,199
)
503
Cash bonus related to sale of assets
—
—
2,000
—
Gain on legal settlement
—
—
(2,269
)
—
Tax effect of adjustments at federal and state rates
(628
)
(251
)
6,539
(853
)
Adjusted net income (loss) for diluted EPS
$
358
$
7,907
$
(4,987
)
$
4,077
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
$
(0.07
)
$
0.40
$
0.69
$
0.11
Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share
$
0.02
$
0.43
$
(0.28
)
$
0.23
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
17,621
18,334
18,381
17,481
Effect of preferred stock
—
—
(784
)
—
Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
17,621
18,334
17,597
17,481
Supplemental Information
(in thousands, except acres and average price amounts):
Agribusiness Segment Information for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2023
Fresh
Lemons
Lemon
Packing
Eliminations
Avocados
Other
Agribusiness
Total
Agribusiness
Revenues from external customers
$
33,585
$
5,472
$
—
$
3,462
$
8,573
$
51,092
Intersegment revenue
—
9,684
(9,684
)
—
—
—
Total net revenues
33,585
15,156
(9,684
)
3,462
8,573
51,092
Costs and expenses
30,758
13,140
(9,684
)
3,030
7,866
45,110
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
—
—
—
1,735
Operating income (loss)
$
2,827
$
2,016
$
—
$
432
$
707
$
4,247
Agribusiness Segment Information for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022
Fresh
Lemons
Lemon
Packing
Eliminations
Avocados
Other
Agribusiness
Total
Agribusiness
Revenues from external customers
$
33,823
$
6,337
$
—
$
12,578
$
4,856
$
57,594
Intersegment revenue
—
9,696
(9,696
)
—
—
—
Total net revenues
33,823
16,033
(9,696
)
12,578
4,856
57,594
Costs and expenses
32,600
11,953
(9,696
)
3,154
1,280
39,291
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
—
—
—
2,172
Operating income (loss)
$
1,223
$
4,080
$
—
$
9,424
$
3,576
$
16,131
Lemons
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Lemon Packing
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
United States:
Cartons packed and sold
1,352
1,512
Acres harvested
2,300
3,600
Revenue
$
15,156
$
16,033
Limoneira cartons sold
758
817
Direct costs
13,140
11,953
Third-party grower cartons sold
594
695
Operating income
$
2,016
$
4,080
Average price per carton
$
17.92
$
18.39
Avocados
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Chile:
Pounds sold
2,822
5,694
Lemon revenue
$
500
$
400
Average price per pound
$
0.99
$
2.21
40-pound carton equivalents
292
87
Other Agribusiness
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Other:
Orange cartons sold
71
209
Lemon shipping and handling
$
5,500
$
6,300
Average price per carton
$
18.17
$
17.88
Lemon by-product sales
$
600
$
1,100
Specialty citrus cartons sold
70
61
Brokered fruit and other lemon sales
$
8,300
$
4,600
Average price per carton
$
25.88
$
18.34
Farm management
$
5,383
$
—
Agribusiness costs and expenses
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Packing costs
$
13,780
$
12,463
Harvest costs
6,189
6,219
Growing costs
10,566
4,965
Third-party grower and supplier costs
14,575
15,644
Depreciation and amortization
1,735
2,172
Agribusiness costs and expenses
$
46,845
$
41,463
