    LMNR   US5327461043

LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
16.26 USD   +2.59%
08:33aLimoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/13Limoneira Releases New Investor Presentation
BU
03/09Limoneira : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/22/2023 | 08:33am EDT
On March 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of Limoneira Company (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share payable on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 4, 2023.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,800 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 176 M - -
Net income 2023 23,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 290 M 290 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Limoneira Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,26 $
Average target price 18,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Palamountain Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Scott S. Slater Chairman
Eric Tovias Director-Information Systems
Anthony Ecuyer Vice President-Packing & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMONEIRA COMPANY33.17%290
