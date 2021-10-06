Limoneira : Joint Venture with Lewis Group of Companies Announces Additional Home Site Closings of 30 Residential Units with National Home Builder K. Hovnanian® Homes (Form 8-K)

Limoneira's Joint Venture with Lewis Group of Companies Announces Additional Home Site Closings of 30 Residential Units with National Home Builder K. Hovnanian® Homes

Joint Venture Has Now Closed 586 Residential Unit Sales

SANTA PAULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE-Oct. 6, 2021-- Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today that its 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies ("Lewis") has closed an additional 30 residential homesites with K. Hovnanian® Homes. The closing of these additional homesites now completes Phase 1, comprised of 586 residential units, and commences Phase 2 of the Company's Harvest at Limoneira project.

Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to announce these additional 30 closings with our respected guest builder, K. Hovnanian® Homes. Our joint venture has closed 232 residential units in fiscal 2021."

Including today's announcement, K. Hovnanian® Homes has now purchased 124 single-family home sites within Harvest at Limoneira and this is a continuation of the existing Sage community with three different floor plans utilizing three distinct architectural elevations.

Harvest at Limoneira is a well-balanced, comprehensively designed community providing a range of new housing options near the Pacific Ocean. Boasting scenic views, and close proximity to parks, hiking trails and popular retail destinations, this exceptional community continues to attract strong interest from new home buyers throughout Southern California.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 128-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Limoneira's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "strive to," and similar expressions referring to future periods.

Limoneira believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, Limoneira cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause future outcomes to differ materially from those foreseen in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: additional impacts from the current COVID-19 pandemic, changes in laws, regulations, rules, quotas, tariffs and import laws; weather conditions that affect production, transportation, storage, import and export of fresh product; increased pressure from crop disease, insects and other pests; disruption of water supplies or changes in water allocations; pricing and supply of raw materials and products; market responses to industry volume pressures; pricing and supply of energy; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; availability of financing for land development activities; political changes and economic crises; international conflict; acts of terrorism; labor disruptions, strikes or work stoppages; loss of important intellectual property rights; inability to pay debt obligations; inability to engage in certain transactions due to restrictive covenants in debt instruments; government restrictions on land use; and market and pricing risks due to concentrated ownership of stock. Other risks and uncertainties include those that are described in Limoneira's SEC filings that are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Limoneira undertakes no obligation to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this press release, except as required by law.

Investors:

John Mills

Managing Partner

ICR 646-277-1254

Corporate Communications:

Michael Gonzales

Marketing Manager

Limoneira Company

805-525-5541 ext. 1069