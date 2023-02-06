Limoneira : Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information - Form 8-K

Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information

The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information below has been prepared to illustrate the effect of Limoneira Company's disposition of the Northern Properties (the "disposition"), which was consummated on January 31, 2023, for cash consideration of approximately $100 million, as well as the Farm Management Agreement and Grower Packing & Marketing Agreement which were entered into with the buyer concurrent with the disposition (together the "additional agreements" and together with the disposition the "transaction"). The proceeds were used to pay down all of the Company's domestic debt except the Farm Credit West $40 million non-revolving line of credit. The Company believes the additional agreements and the paydown of the debt are material within the context of the transaction and therefore are included in the unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information. The disposition does not meet the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 205-20, Discontinued Operations.

Such information is based on Limoneira Company's historical financial statements as adjusted to give effect to the transaction. In the unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of operations for the year ended October 31, 2022, it is assumed that the disposition occurred on November 1, 2021. In the unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of October 31, 2022, it is assumed that the disposition occurred on October 31, 2022.

The accompanying notes should be read together with the unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information. Such notes describe the assumptions and estimates related to the unaudited adjustments to the pro forma consolidated financial information.

The pro forma consolidated financial information may not necessarily reflect the financial condition or results of operations had the disposition occurred on the dates noted above, and Limoneira Company's actual results may differ from the pro forma amounts presented.

Limoneira Company

Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of October 31, 2022

($ in thousands, except share amounts)

Limoneira Company Historical Adjustments for Disposition of Northern Properties Note 2 Pro Forma Assets Current assets: Cash $ 857 34,248 B $ 35,105 Accounts receivable, net 15,651 15,651 Cultural costs 8,643 (4,405 ) A 4,238 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,496 8,496 Receivables/other from related parties 3,888 3,888 Total current assets 37,535 29,843 67,378 Property, plant and equipment, net 222,628 (53,144 ) A 169,484 Real estate development 9,706 9,706 Equity in investments 72,855 72,855 Goodwill 1,506 1,506 Intangible assets, net 7,317 (12 ) A 7,305 Other assets 16,971 (1,320 ) A 15,651 Total assets $ 368,518 (24,633 ) $ 343,885 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,663 $ 10,663 Growers and suppliers payable 10,740 10,740 Accrued liabilities 11,279 (68 ) A 12,811 1,600 D Income taxes payable - 10,045 H 10,045 Payables to related parties 4,860 4,860 Current portion of long-term debt 1,732 (1,356 ) B 376 Total current liabilities 39,274 10,221 49,495 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 104,076 (63,204 ) B 40,872 Deferred income taxes 23,497 23,497 Other long-term liabilities 9,807 9,807 Total liabilities 176,654 (52,983 ) 123,671 Commitments and contingencies - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - $100.00 par value (50,000 shares authorized: 14,790 shares issued and outstanding) (8.75% coupon rate) 1,479 1,479 Series B-2 Convertible Preferred Stock - $100.00 par value (10,000 shares authorized: 9,300 shares issued and outstanding) (4% dividend rate on liquidation value of $1,000 per share) 9,331 9,331 Stockholders' equity: Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock - $0.01 par value (20,000 shares authorized: zero issued or outstanding) - - Common Stock - $0.01 par value (39,000,000 shares authorized) 177 177 Additional paid-in capital 165,169 1,600 D 166,769 Retained earnings 15,500 39,995 C 42,450 (3,200 ) D (10,045 ) H Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,908 ) (7,908 ) Treasury stock, at cost (3,493 ) (3,493 ) Noncontrolling interest 11,609 11,609 Total stockholders' equity 181,054 28,350 209,404 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 368,518 (24,633 ) $ 343,885

See accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information.

Limoneira Company

Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Year Ended October 31, 2022

($ in thousands, except share amounts)

Limoneira Company Historical Adjustments for Disposition of Northern Properties Note 2 Pro Forma Net revenues: Agribusiness $ 179,281 $ 3,180 F $ 182,461 Other operations 5,324 5,324 Total net revenues 184,605 3,180 187,785 Costs and expenses: Agribusiness 160,651 (1,476 ) E 162,243 3,068 F Other operations 4,438 4,438 Gain on disposal of assets (4,500 ) (39,995 ) C (44,495 ) Selling, general and administrative 21,815 3,200 D 25,015 Total costs and expenses 182,404 (35,203 ) 147,201 Operating income 2,201 38,383 40,584 Other (expense) income: Interest income 53 53 Interest expense, net of patronage dividends (2,291 ) 2,037 G (254 ) Equity in earnings of investments, net 1,341 1,341 Other expense, net (955 ) (955 ) Total other (expense) income (1,852 ) 2,037 185 Income before income tax provision 349 40,420 40,769 Income tax provision (823 ) (11,035 ) H (11,858 ) Net (loss) income (474 ) 29,386 28,912 Loss attributable to noncontolling interest 238 238 Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company (236 ) 29,386 29,150 Preferred dividends (501 ) (501 ) Net (loss) income applicable to common stock $ (737 ) $ 29,386 $ 28,649 Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 1.64 I $ 1.60 Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 1.59 I $ 1.55 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 17,513,000 - 17,513,000 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 17,513,000 805,000 18,318,000

See accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information.

Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information

Note 1. Basis of Presentation

The historical financial statements have been adjusted in the pro forma consolidated financial information to give effect to certain transaction accounting adjustments, as discussed further in Note 2. The disposition of the Northern Properties was accounted for in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 360, Property, Plant and Equipment.

Note 2. Unaudited Pro Forma Adjustments

The pro forma adjustments are preliminary and are subject to change. The unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet and unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of operations reflect:

A. Adjustments to the assets disposed, including (1) cultural costs of $4,405,000, (2) property, plant and equipment, net of $53,144,000, (3) intangible assets, net of $12,000, (4) other assets of $1,320,000 and (5) accrued liabilities of $68,000.

B. The net cash proceeds received of $85,891,000 and $12,917,000 of debt directly repaid through the disposal transaction. Additionally, it is assumed that the proceeds were used to pay down all of the Company's domestic debt except the Farm Credit West $40,000,000 non-revolving line of credit. Thus, $1,356,000 and $50,287,000 of the cash proceeds were used to pay down the Company's current and long-term debt, respectively, with the remainder of $34,248,000 increasing cash.

C. The nonrecurring gain on disposal of assets of $39,995,000.

D. A nonrecurring adjustment of $3,200,000 to selling, general and administrative expenses for executive bonuses due to the transaction per the terms of Retention Bonus Agreements executed on October 26, 2022. Half of the bonus is paid in cash and half is paid in restricted shares.

E. An adjustment of $1,476,000 for the reduction in depreciation expense related to the disposed assets.

F. An adjustment for the increase in agribusiness revenues of a net $3,180,000 and increase in agribusiness expenses of a net $3,068,000 related to the transaction. Proforma agribusiness revenues are reduced by $6,804,000 due to the reduction of orange and specialty citrus revenues and are increased by $9,984,000 for farm management revenues.

G. An estimated adjustment of $2,037,000 related to interest expense on the reduction in the Company's debt, comprised primarily of the following: 1) $2,101,000 related to a $71,293,000 reduction to the revolving line of credit with an assumed average variable rate of 2.9% and 2) $704,000 related to $19,589,000 in reductions to various fixed rate term loans and a note payable with an average rate of 3.6%, partially offset by reductions to patronage dividends received and capitalized interest.

H. The income tax effects of the transaction accounting adjustments, by using Limoneira's statutory federal and state income tax rates of 21.0 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

I. Basic and diluted pro forma net (loss) income per common share is based on the weighted average number of shares of Limoneira Company's common stock outstanding for the period presented. The adjustment for the restricted shares granted in connection with the Retention Bonus Agreements described in Item D is assumed to have occurred on March 14, 2022 with the stock price on the date of grant of $12.73 per share and 125,672 restricted shares issued. The computations for pro forma basic and diluted net income per common share are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):