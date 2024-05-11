Limoneira Company is primarily an agribusiness company. The Company's operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate, and capital investment activities. It operates in three business divisions: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness division is comprised of four segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados, and other agribusiness, which includes oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The agribusiness division includes its core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The rental operations division includes its residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations and organic recycling. The real estate development division includes its investments in real estate development projects. It markets and sells citrus directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, and other international markets.

Related indices Russell 2000