LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
Limoneira : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

02/24/2021 | 08:32am EST
Company to Host Conference Call at 1:30 pm Pacific Time

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on March 10, 2021, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, March 24, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 13716958.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.limoneira.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 127-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2021
