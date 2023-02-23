Advanced search
    LMNR   US5327461043

LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
15.04 USD   +2.94%
08:31aLimoneira to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 9, 2023
BU
02/06Limoneira : Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information - Form 8-K
PU
02/06Limoneira Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Limoneira to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 9, 2023

02/23/2023 | 08:31am EST
Company to Host Conference Call at 1:30 pm Pacific Time

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on March 9, 2023, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. International callers can dial (631) 891-4304. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, March 23, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 10021324.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.limoneira.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,900 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 180 M - -
Net income 2023 2,14 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 125x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
Harold S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Palamountain Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Scott S. Slater Chairman
Eric Tovias Director-Information Systems
Anthony Ecuyer Vice President-Packing & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMONEIRA COMPANY23.18%264
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.26.13%6 646
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED2.62%3 641
ELDERS LIMITED-11.64%956
BIOTALYS-1.47%221
URBAN-GRO, INC.37.50%40