Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Limoneira Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMNR   US5327461043

LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limoneira to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 10, 2022

12/27/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company to Host Conference Call at 1:30 pm Pacific Time

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, on Monday, January 10, 2022, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on January 10, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, January 24, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 13724564.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.limoneira.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Limoneira Company
Limoneira Company, a 128-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LIMONEIRA COMPANY
08:31aLimoneira to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 10, 2022
BU
12/23LIMONEIRA COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/22WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS&HELLIP; : Harold Edwards
PU
12/16Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/16Limoneira Company Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 14, 2022
CI
12/02LIMONEIRA : December 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11/18Limoneira to Host Fireside Chat at the Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference
BU
10/27LIMONEIRA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ELIZABETH MORA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
10/27LIMONEIRA CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. o..
AQ
10/27Limoneira Announces Appointment of Elizabeth Mora to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIMONEIRA COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,47 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -77,3x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Limoneira Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,31 $
Average target price 20,75 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Palamountain Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gordon E. Kimball Chairman
Eric Tovias Director-Information Systems
Alex M. Teague Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-8.05%271
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-5.07%43 205
CORTEVA, INC.19.94%33 851
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED13.97%19 474
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.6.75%19 411
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.45.27%10 301