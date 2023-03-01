Advanced search
    LMNR   US5327461043

LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
2023-02-28
15.73 USD   +0.83%
Limoneira to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
02/28Desert Control releases its Q4 2022 report and Year-to-Date Company Update
AQ
02/23Limoneira to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 9, 2023
BU
Limoneira to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

03/01/2023
Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 12-14, 2023 in Dana Point, CA.

The Company will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings on Monday, March 13, 2023. To schedule a meeting with Limoneira, please contact your Roth sales representative.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,900 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2023
