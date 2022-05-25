Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Limoneira Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMNR   US5327461043

LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.27 USD   +0.54%
08:35aLimoneira to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
05/24Limoneira to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 7, 2022
BU
04/04LIMONEIRA COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limoneira to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

05/25/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, to be held June 7-9, 2022 in Boston, MA.

The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 8:35 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investor” tab and navigate to the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 129-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LIMONEIRA COMPANY
08:35aLimoneira to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
05/24Limoneira to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 7, 2022
BU
04/04LIMONEIRA COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23LIMONEIRA : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
03/23LIMONEIRA CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/23Limoneira Approves Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share; Payable April 14 to Shareho..
MT
03/23Limoneira Company Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 14, 2022
CI
03/22TRANSCRIPT : Limoneira Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/15INSIDER BUY : Limoneira
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIMONEIRA COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 175 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -64,4x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Limoneira Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,27 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Palamountain Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gordon E. Kimball Chairman
Eric Tovias Director-Information Systems
Amy Fukutomi Director & Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-24.87%199
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-50.56%5 382
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED7.62%4 187
ELDERS LIMITED19.58%1 622
BIOTALYS0.84%238
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP.-48.72%83