LINAS AB    LNS1L   LT0000100661

LINAS AB

(LNS1L)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linas : Activity results of twelve months of year 2019 of company AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of twelve months of year 2019 →

11/30/2020 | 06:47am EST
On February 28, 2020 AB 'Linas' Board confirmed AB 'Linas' consolidated interim financial reports of twelve months of year 2019 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

The sales incomes for January-December of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' Group of companies made 12,98 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2018 sales incomes were 12,71 mln EUR.

Profit before taxation of the twelve months of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' group of companies - 0.13 mln EUR. Group result for same period of year 2018 - 0.51 mln EUR profit.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB 'Linas' and interim consolidated not audited financial information of twelve months of year 2019.

Consolidated interim information 2020 3rd quarter

AB 'Linas' chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100

Disclaimer

Linas AB published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:46:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 13,0 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2019 0,11 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net cash 2019 0,07 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,26 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 27,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Egidijus Mikeliunas Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vilita Skersiene Director & Head-Administration Division
Virginijus Kundrotas Member-Supervisory Board
Darius Kazlauskas Member-Supervisory Board
Arunas Ketrys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINAS AB7.37%3
TEIJIN LIMITED-10.42%3 370
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.3.32%2 721
COATS GROUP PLC-9.12%1 296
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.16.14%1 046
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.79%1 044
