Linas : Activity results of twelve months of year 2019 of company AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of twelve months of year 2019 →

On February 28, 2020 AB 'Linas' Board confirmed AB 'Linas' consolidated interim financial reports of twelve months of year 2019 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

The sales incomes for January-December of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' Group of companies made 12,98 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2018 sales incomes were 12,71 mln EUR.

Profit before taxation of the twelve months of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' group of companies - 0.13 mln EUR. Group result for same period of year 2018 - 0.51 mln EUR profit.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB 'Linas' and interim consolidated not audited financial information of twelve months of year 2019.

Consolidated interim information 2020 3rd quarter

AB 'Linas' chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100