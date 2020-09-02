Linas : Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas” →

On 30 July 2020 the purchase of AB 'Linas' own shares through AB 'Nasdaq Vilnius' Stock Exchange and on 28 August 2020 the purchase of own shares on a commission basis through AB 'Šiaulių bankas' was completed. On 3 August 2020 and on 1 September 2020 during the purchase of own shares, AB 'Linas' purchased total 78,368 shares. After own shares acquisition AB 'Linas' holds 853,909 shares or 3.55 per cent of its own shares.

AB 'Linas' chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100