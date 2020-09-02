Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Linas AB    LNS1L   LT0000100661

LINAS AB

(LNS1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linas : Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas” →

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:30am EDT
Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB 'Linas'

On 30 July 2020 the purchase of AB 'Linas' own shares through AB 'Nasdaq Vilnius' Stock Exchange and on 28 August 2020 the purchase of own shares on a commission basis through AB 'Šiaulių bankas' was completed. On 3 August 2020 and on 1 September 2020 during the purchase of own shares, AB 'Linas' purchased total 78,368 shares. After own shares acquisition AB 'Linas' holds 853,909 shares or 3.55 per cent of its own shares.

AB 'Linas' chief of finance
Egidijus Mikeliūnas
+370 45 506100

Disclaimer

Linas AB published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LINAS AB
06:30aLINAS : Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas&rdq..
PU
02:56aLINAS : Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas&rdq..
AQ
07/13LINAS : Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas&rdq..
PU
07/13LINAS : Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas&rdqu..
PU
07/13LINAS : Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas&rdq..
AQ
07/13LINAS : Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas&rdqu..
AQ
06/23LINAS : Regarding resume of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “..
AQ
05/31LINAS : Activity results of three months of year 2020 of company AB “Linas..
PU
05/30LINAS : Activity results of three months of year 2020 of company AB “Linas..
AQ
05/15LINAS : Activity results of year 2019 of AB “Linas” and the Group of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 13,0 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2019 0,11 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net cash 2019 0,07 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,33 M 2,78 M 2,76 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart LINAS AB
Duration : Period :
Linas AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Egidijus Mikeliunas Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vilita Skersiene Director & Head-Administration Division
Virginijus Kundrotas Member-Supervisory Board
Darius Kazlauskas Member-Supervisory Board
Arunas Ketrys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINAS AB5.26%3
TEIJIN LIMITED-19.36%2 987
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-7.85%2 333
COATS GROUP PLC-26.94%1 049
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.20.46%1 032
TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED-4.39%818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group