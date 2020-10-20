Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Linas Agro Group    LNA1L   LT0000128092

LINAS AGRO GROUP

(LNA1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linas Agro : Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed storage capacity by 89%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 06:05am EDT
Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed storage capacity by 89%
October 5, 2020

UAB Dotnuva Baltic, a subsidiary of AB Linas Agro Group, that provides services and goods to farmers, has planned the development of its activities. The company is strengthening its seed preparation capacity and will invest EUR 1.3 million in a modern warehouse in Dotnuva (Kėdainiai district) to help ensure the most efficient logistics chain.

Construction of the new seed warehouse is scheduled to begin in early 2021 and be completed in August, ahead of the new fall season. Storage capacity in Dotnuva will increase by 89% - a warehouse of 3.5 thousand sq. meters will be able to store 2.1 thousand tons of seeds.

Disclaimer

Linas Agro Group AB published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 10:04:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LINAS AGRO GROUP
06:05aLINAS AGRO : Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed stora..
PU
06:05aLINAS AGRO : seeks to acquire a group of companies KG Group
PU
10/08LINAS AGRO : Updated AB Linas Agro Group Investors Calendar for Q4 of 2020
AQ
10/08Updated AB Linas Agro Group Investors Calendar for Q4 of 2020
GL
10/05LINAS AGRO : Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed stora..
AQ
10/05Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed storage capacit..
GL
10/02LINAS AGRO : seeks to acquire a group of companies KG Group
AQ
10/02AB Linas Agro Group seeks to acquire a group of companies KG Group
GL
08/31AB Linas Agro Group performance and financial results for 12-month period of ..
GL
07/31Dotnuva Baltic, a subsidiary AB Linas Agro Group, buys a start-up and will of..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 336 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 103
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart LINAS AGRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Linas Agro Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,90 LTL
Last Close Price 2,12 LTL
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Arunas Zubas Member-Management Board
Dainius Pilkauskas Member-Management Board
Andrius Pranckevicius Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINAS AGRO GROUP6.03%115
NESTLÉ S.A.2.39%328 460
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.79%81 658
DANONE-27.69%40 880
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.18%38 817
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.45%37 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group