Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech to Offer Hands-On Weekend Courses for Auto Enthusiasts

Students to learn the fundamental skills of custom auto design and fabrication

Parsippany, NJ, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, will launch a new series of introductory hands-on training courses at the Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech in Denver. The shorter weekend courses will complement the school’s comprehensive six-week Custom Design and Fabrication program by offering “no experience necessary” classes for students interested in building skills for the automotive customization and repair industries starting July 23rd.

With more than 150,000 openings projected for skilled, trained collision repair and refinishing professionals across the country by 2030, the Kindig Academy’s convenient weekend courses will provide students with a small taste of the automotive customization and restoration field to help them determine if this is a potential career path they would like to pursue. Each course will give students an introduction to a critical skill sought by employers throughout the industry and across the country. While no prior knowledge is required, courses can also help automotive hobbyists build skills they can then apply to work on their own “project vehicles.”

The Kindig Academy, which also offers advanced Custom Design and Fabrication training for experienced auto design and fabrication professionals, is housed at Lincoln Tech’s Denver, CO campus. Its facilities, programs and curriculum are all approved by Dave Kindig, host of MotorTrend’s “Bitchin’ Rides” TV series and a leading name in custom vehicle design and fabrication.

"One week and weekend courses have been popping up all across the country,” stated Kindig. “The Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech has the perfect facility and the experienced instructors to give you the best bang for your buck to brush up on your skills in a short period of time. We are excited to be able to assist in continued education and to offer more avenues for those willing to learn the automotive customization craft."

The weekend courses will include Introduction to Auto Body, Introduction to Automotive Electrical, Introduction to Metal Shaping, and Introduction to TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) Welding, the most common welding method used in the collision repair and auto customization fields. The first class is scheduled to start on Saturday, July 23rd. New courses will be offered every two weeks on a rotating basis. Each course runs Saturday to Sunday, and includes 20 hours of instruction and hands-on practice. Students who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate of completion.

The Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech opened at the Denver campus in 2021. The collaboration between Lincoln Tech and Kindig It Design will produce technicians with advanced skills for the auto customization industry – an in-demand field, as evidenced by the extensive waitlist for Kindig creations.

Course details and registration information can be found at www.kindigacademy.com.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.