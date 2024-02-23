Lincoln Educational Services Corporation announced that it has entered into a $40 million revolving credit facility with Fifth Third Bank. The credit agreement, which has a term of 36 months and matures on February 16, 2027, is for an aggregate principal amount of $40 million, including a $10 million sublimit for letters of credit and an additional accordion option to upsize the credit facility by an additional $20 million upon satisfaction of certain terms and conditions. The proceeds may be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and to support the Company?s strategic growth initiatives, including program and campus expansions.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Equities
LINC
US5335351004
Professional & Business Education
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|9.71 USD
|+0.94%
|-1.62%
|-3.09%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.09%
|302 M $
|-7.39%
|3 416 M $
|-18.14%
|2 838 M $
|+45.52%
|1 972 M $
|-8.57%
|1 841 M $
|+13.51%
|915 M $
|+21.44%
|870 M $
|-.--%
|813 M $
|+20.45%
|806 M $
|-2.24%
|741 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Lincoln Educational Services Corporation - Nasdaq
- News Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
- Lincoln Educational Services Announces New $40 Million Revolving Credit Facility Increasing Capital Resource Flexibility