Lincoln Educational Services Corporation announced that it has entered into a $40 million revolving credit facility with Fifth Third Bank. The credit agreement, which has a term of 36 months and matures on February 16, 2027, is for an aggregate principal amount of $40 million, including a $10 million sublimit for letters of credit and an additional accordion option to upsize the credit facility by an additional $20 million upon satisfaction of certain terms and conditions. The proceeds may be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and to support the Company?s strategic growth initiatives, including program and campus expansions.