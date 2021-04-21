Log in
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/21/2021
WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln’s results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.

To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at http://www.lincolntech.edu. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 844-413-0946 (domestic) or 216-562-0456 (international) and providing access code 1368208. Please log in or dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at http://www.lincolntech.edu. A replay of the call will also be available for seven days by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and providing access code 1368208.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education and helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in five principal areas of study: health sciences, automotive technology, skilled trades, hospitality services and business and information technology. Lincoln has provided the nation’s workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under 4 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

CONTACT:         

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Brian Meyers, CFO
973-736-9340

EVC Group LLC
Michael Polyviou, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com
732-933-2754



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 323 M - -
Net income 2021 16,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 738
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,75 $
Last Close Price 6,36 $
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott M. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Meyers Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
J. Barry Morrow Non-Executive Chairman
Valerian J. Thomas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen M. Buchenot Senior Vice President-Campus Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION-0.77%172
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.96%24 350
CAE INC.4.08%8 562
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.36%5 147
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED17.18%5 009
AFYA LIMITED-6.72%2 200
