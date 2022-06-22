Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
  News
  Summary
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

2022-06-22
6.140 USD   +0.66%
Lincoln Educational Services : Global Finishing Solutions Partners with Lincoln Tech for Collision Repair Technician Training

06/22/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
OSSEO, Wis. - Dedicated to helping expand the automotive refinish workforce, Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is proud to collaborate with Lincoln Tech to train the next wave of collision repair technicians.

Through a new partnership, GFS is working with Lincoln Tech to help produce qualified, entry-level collision repair technicians and connect them with an array of career opportunities. Lincoln Tech students across the country are learning the ins and outs of collision repair in GFS paint booths, preparing for an auto body career via hands-on programs taught by ASE-certified instructors.

Lincoln Tech also offers a custom design and fabrication program through their Kindig Academy, an advanced, six-week training program at the Denver campus for those with industry experience looking to take their skills to the next level. GFS is a longtime partner with Dave Kindig and Kindig-It Design, the famed custom vehicle builder with a sprawling shop outside Salt Lake City that includes GFS equipment.

Two side downdraft paint booths and a paint mix room from GFS were recently installed at Lincoln Tech's Denver location. GFS equipment will next be installed at Lincoln Tech's NADC campus in Nashville. Lincoln's Tech's collision repair and refinishing program is also offered at the following campuses:

  • East Windsor, CT
  • Grand Prairie, TX
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Melrose Park, IL

GFS will train Lincoln Tech instructors on its short wave electric infrared technology, REVO Accelerated Curing Systems, at all Lincoln Tech campuses. Local GFS distributors will also provide parts and filters support to each Lincoln Tech location.

"Working with industry-standard equipment and materials is a key component of hands-on career training," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "For Global Finishing Solutions - one of the most respected names in the automotive refinishing field - to provide booths and materials to support our campuses adds tremendous value to our Collision Repair and Refinishing programs. We're very grateful for their commitment and dedication to helping build a new generation of industry professionals."

About Global Finishing Solutions
Headquartered in Osseo, Wisconsin, Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is a vertical manufacturer, dedicated to developing high-quality paint booths and finishing environments for a wide variety of industries - including aerospace, automotive refinish and industrial businesses. GFS strives to meet the unique needs of every customer across the globe with pre-engineered and custom solutions for the preparation, application, curing and storage of paint and coatings.

About Lincoln Tech
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

GFS Media Contact: Ronnie Guindon Lincoln Tech Media Contact:

Peter Tahinos

rguindon@globalfinishing.com ptahinos@lincolntech.edu
800-848-8738 (Ext. 4007) 973-766-9656

Disclaimer

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 17:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
