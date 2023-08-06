Lincoln Educational Services Corporation provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The Company owns and operates over 22 campuses in over 14 states and offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services and information technology. The Company's segments include Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions (HOPS), and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the career-oriented disciplines of transportation and skilled trades, including automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, welding and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of health sciences, hospitality, and business and information technology, including dental assistant, medical assistant, practical nursing, culinary arts and cosmetology.