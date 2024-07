Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. The Company offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. The Company operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. The Company operates through two segments: Campus Operations and Transitional. The Campus Operations segment includes campuses that are continuing in operation and contribute to the Company’s core operations and performance. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are marked for closure and are currently being taught-out.

