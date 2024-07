This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Whether you're passionate about dentistry or just want an in-demand career in an interesting field, becoming a dental assistant offers many rewards. You help others as part of a healthcare team. You do important work that can benefit patients, dentists, hygienists, and other assistants-as well as yourself! Find out why so many people choose this rewarding profession. [...]