Lincoln Tech Instructor Publishes Second Textbook on Computerized Manufacturing

Director of Education at Grand Prairie, TX campus follows a family tradition of hands-on manufacturing career excellence.

Parsippany, NJ, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced the publication of a new computerized manufacturing textbook written by an employee at the Grand Prairie, TX campus. Rick Calverley, the campus’ Director of Education, has written and published “CNC Programmer’s Guide,” the second textbook he has produced for the industry.

“It’s wonderful getting to dive into topics I’m really passionate about,” Calverley says. A third generation manufacturing professional, Calverley brought extensive field experience with him to Lincoln Tech when he helped launch the computerized manufacturing career training program in 2014.

Calverley’s second book, published by Goodheart-Willcox of Tinley Park, IL, takes a deeper dive into the world of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) manufacturing. “It’s next-level detail for CNC programmers,” he says. “Many books on the market today are outdated. I wanted to produce one that not only reflects the current state of the industry but also breaks down some advanced programming techniques in a way that hasn’t really appeared in print before.”

Each book has taken about two years to bring to market. Calverley developed much of the artwork himself, and his work is heavily peer-reviewed. While the books aren’t produced specifically for use in the CNC classes he teaches, the student experience at Lincoln Tech is enhanced by the expertise Calverley brings to his instruction. “It lends validity to the training we deliver on campus, knowing students can learn from someone who ‘wrote the book’ on the skills they’re building,” he says. “Employer partners are impressed, too: they can hire Lincoln Tech graduates with confidence because they know the candidates from our campus were trained by true experts.”

Both Calverley’s father and grandfather were machinists; he himself worked with manufacturing leaders like Lockheed-Martin, where one of his projects included manufacturing components for the prototype of Lockheed’s F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft. He published his first textbook, “CNC Manufacturing Technology,” through Goodheart-Willcox in 2021.

Calverley’s textbooks can be found at his publisher’s website, www.g-w.com.

Last year, Lincoln Tech officially reported 9 of out 10 CNC graduates from the Grand Prairie campus were hired in the field. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 147,000 positions will open across the country for CNC machinists.* Those positions are in especially high demand in facilities machining components for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare and robotics.

* Career placement statistic as reported to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) on the campus' 2022 Annual Report. Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 (state and regional) and 2021-2031 (national), and are current as of January 12, 2023.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.