Lincoln Tech Launches Podcast Series Focused on Career Training for Industries In Need of Skilled Employees

Rapid growth of podcast listenership means Lincoln will reach larger audiences with information on career opportunities and in-demand skills.

Parsippany, NJ, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, has launched a podcast series to bring attention to career opportunities in some of America’s most critical hands-on industries. Job opportunities in these industries are projected to surpass 1.1 million across the country by 2032, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics1. Lincoln Tech’s “Skills @ Work” podcasts will help educate listeners on what it takes to succeed in career fields they might not have otherwise considered.

“Our nation is facing a tremendous skills gap that is impacting a variety of industries,” says Peter Tahinos, Lincoln Tech’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “There simply are not enough skilled employees to fill the millions of jobs available in career fields which are critical, not only to the growth of those industries, but to the growth of the overall US economy as well. So many people are simply unaware of the career opportunities that exist in manufacturing, the skilled trades, IT, the auto and diesel industries and healthcare. They represent well-paying jobs that are in high demand.”

On June 21st, the first two episodes were made available to the public: computerized manufacturing and computer networking. Episodes examining the diesel technology and collision repair industries will launch in early July. The podcasts are available on almost all major delivery channels, and each episode will run between 20-30 minutes featuring interviews with Lincoln Tech industry subject matter experts, employers, and graduates now working in the field. Guests will help shed light on what it takes to break into their respective industries, the skills most in demand among employers, and how career training can help job-seekers launch successful careers.

The podcasts will also raise awareness of how varied career paths in these industries can be. A collision repair employee, for example, speaks about her career repairing aircrafts, while an I.T. hiring manager speaks about the need for computer support technicians in the non-profit sector. Produced by the BG Podcast Network of Marietta, Georgia, the series is expected to be available on Apple, Spotify, Google, YouTube Music, Pandora, and more than 30 other services. The podcasts will also be available directly from Lincoln Tech’s website, lincolntech.edu.

A recent report from Insider Intelligence projects that more than 420 million listeners worldwide regularly access podcasts – approximately 20% of all Internet users2. By providing insight from industry professionals, Lincoln Tech hopes to encourage listeners to explore opportunities to build skills lacking in today’s workforce: skills that will keep the American economy moving and rebounding.

1 Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 and are current as of June 8, 2022.

2 https://www.insiderintelligence.com/insights/the-podcast-industry-report-statistics/

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.