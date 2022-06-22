Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LINC   US5335351004

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

(LINC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-06-22 am EDT
6.165 USD   +1.07%
09:11aLincoln Tech Launches Podcast Series Focused on Career Training for Industries In Need of Skilled Employees
GL
05/24LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES : at the B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference
PU
05/24LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES : ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln Tech Launches Podcast Series Focused on Career Training for Industries In Need of Skilled Employees

06/22/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rapid growth of podcast listenership means Lincoln will reach larger audiences with information on career opportunities and in-demand skills.

Parsippany, NJ, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, has launched a podcast series to bring attention to career opportunities in some of America’s most critical hands-on industries. Job opportunities in these industries are projected to surpass 1.1 million across the country by 2032, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics1. Lincoln Tech’s “Skills @ Work” podcasts will help educate listeners on what it takes to succeed in career fields they might not have otherwise considered.

“Our nation is facing a tremendous skills gap that is impacting a variety of industries,” says Peter Tahinos, Lincoln Tech’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “There simply are not enough skilled employees to fill the millions of jobs available in career fields which are critical, not only to the growth of those industries, but to the growth of the overall US economy as well. So many people are simply unaware of the career opportunities that exist in manufacturing, the skilled trades, IT, the auto and diesel industries and healthcare. They represent well-paying jobs that are in high demand.”

On June 21st, the first two episodes were made available to the public: computerized manufacturing and computer networking. Episodes examining the diesel technology and collision repair industries will launch in early July. The podcasts are available on almost all major delivery channels, and each episode will run between 20-30 minutes featuring interviews with Lincoln Tech industry subject matter experts, employers, and graduates now working in the field. Guests will help shed light on what it takes to break into their respective industries, the skills most in demand among employers, and how career training can help job-seekers launch successful careers.

The podcasts will also raise awareness of how varied career paths in these industries can be. A collision repair employee, for example, speaks about her career repairing aircrafts, while an I.T. hiring manager speaks about the need for computer support technicians in the non-profit sector. Produced by the BG Podcast Network of Marietta, Georgia, the series is expected to be available on Apple, Spotify, Google, YouTube Music, Pandora, and more than 30 other services. The podcasts will also be available directly from Lincoln Tech’s website, lincolntech.edu.

A recent report from Insider Intelligence projects that more than 420 million listeners worldwide regularly access podcasts – approximately 20% of all Internet users2. By providing insight from industry professionals, Lincoln Tech hopes to encourage listeners to explore opportunities to build skills lacking in today’s workforce: skills that will keep the American economy moving and rebounding.

 

1 Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 and are current as of June 8, 2022.

2 https://www.insiderintelligence.com/insights/the-podcast-industry-report-statistics/

 

###

 

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. 

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences.  Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.


All news about LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
09:11aLincoln Tech Launches Podcast Series Focused on Career Training for Industries In Need ..
GL
05/24LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES : at the B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference
PU
05/24LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES : ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 8-K
PU
05/24LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
05/24Lincoln Educational Services Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $30 million wo..
CI
05/24Lincoln Educational Services Authorizes $30 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
05/24Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program
AQ
05/24Lincoln Educational Services Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/19Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Operational Success and Performance at the B...
GL
05/19Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Operational Success and Performance at the B...
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 355 M - -
Net income 2022 19,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 864
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,10 $
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott M. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Meyers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Barry Morrow Non-Executive Chairman
Valerian J. Thomas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen M. Buchenot Executive Vice President-Campus Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION-18.34%166
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.90%5 587
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-35.79%4 469
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.54%1 089
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-38.53%1 057
AFYA LIMITED-35.26%924