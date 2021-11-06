Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LINC   US5335351004

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

(LINC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2021 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call

11/06/2021 | 07:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Event Details
Q3 2021 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call
11.08.2110:00 am EST


Event Details
Title Q3 2021 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call
Date and Time
11.08.2110:00 am EST

Disclaimer

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 00:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
11/06Q3 2021 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/03Lincoln Educational, Republic Services Open Diesel Technician Training Facility in Dall..
MT
11/03Lincoln tech joins republic services for first-in-nation diesel technician training fac..
AQ
11/03Lincoln Tech Joins Republic Services for First-In-Nation Diesel Technician Training Fac..
CI
11/02Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A
PU
11/02LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11/02Lincoln educational services completes real estate sale of denver and grand prairie pro..
AQ
11/02LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES COMPLETES REAL ESTATE SALE OFDENVER AND GRAND PRAIRIE PROP..
PU
11/02LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion..
AQ
10/27Lincoln tech announces partnership with kindig-it design bringing custom vehicle fabric..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 326 M - -
Net income 2021 18,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 191 M 191 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 738
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,09 $
Average target price 10,63 $
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott M. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Meyers Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
J. Barry Morrow Non-Executive Chairman
Valerian J. Thomas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen M. Buchenot Senior Vice President-Campus Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION9.08%191
CAE INC.10.63%10 589
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-72.70%9 243
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED92.44%7 867
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC4.40%2 016
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-62.23%1 992