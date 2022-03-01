LINCOLN ELECTRIC : ACQUIRES KESTRA UNIVERSAL SOLDAS, INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO, IMPORTACÃO E EXPORTACÃO LTDA - Form 8-K

Log in
LINCOLN ELECTRIC : ACQUIRES KESTRA UNIVERSAL SOLDAS, INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO, IMPORTACÃO E EXPORTACÃO LTDA

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
LINCOLN ELECTRIC ACQUIRES KESTRA UNIVERSAL SOLDAS, INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO,

IMPORTACÃO E EXPORTACÃO LTDA.

CLEVELAND, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it has acquired Kestra Universal Soldas, Indústria e Comércio, Importação e Exportação Ltda. ("Kestra"), a privately held manufacturer headquartered in Atibaia, São Paulo State, Brazil. Kestra manufactures and provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products commonly used in mining, steel, agricultural and industrial mill applications.

Kestra advances Lincoln Electric's 2025 Higher Standard strategy in South America by broadening its specialty alloys portfolio and services. Kestra's annual revenue is approximately USD$15 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

1

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 569 M - -
Net income 2022 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 7 486 M 7 486 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 127,46 $
Average target price 152,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Lee Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Bruno Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas Matthews Senior VP-Technology, Research & Development
Anthony K. Battle Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Internal Audit
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.-8.60%7 486
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.00%61 243
SMC CORPORATION-12.30%39 006
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.83%38 079
FANUC CORPORATION-13.23%35 203
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-15.91%30 638