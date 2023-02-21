Lincoln Electric : 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Slides
February 21, 2023
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Q4 & Full Year 2022 Earnings
Safe Harbor and Regulation G Disclosures
Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements made during this presentation which are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. For further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements, please refer to Lincoln Electric's quarterly earnings releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on www.sec.gov or on www.lincolnelectric.com.
Non-GAAP Measures:
Our management uses non-GAAP financial measures in assessing and evaluating the Company's performance, which exclude items we consider unusual or special items. We believe the use of such financial measures and information may be useful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures, as non- GAAP measures are a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the attached schedule for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures.
Full Year 2022
Highlights:
Record Sales, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, and Adjusted EPS performance.
Maintained balanced capital allocation with $508M in growth investments and $312M returned to shareholders.
$3.8B
22.7%
Record 2022 sales
Adjusted ROIC performance
+16% vs. prior year; Organic sales +20%
(Adjusted ROIC of 28.6% ex-Fori)
16.8%
$383M
Record 2022 Adjusted Operating
Cash flow from operations
Income Margin
+5% vs. prior year
+200 bps vs, prior year
$8.27
$312M
Record 2022 Adjusted EPS
Returned $312 million to
+33% vs. prior year
shareholders (dividends
and share repurchases)
Q4 Organic Sales Momentum
Q4 Organic sales increased 14% with a high backlog position in Americas Welding
All product areas & the welding segments grew
Automation up high-teens percent
Consumables up mid-teens percent
Equipment up mid-to-highsingle-digit percent
1 End sector performance reflects direct channel organic sales trends
Q4 global end sector performance1
~90% of revenue serving end markets with organic sales growth
Please review the appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Q4 Special items include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $2.4 million and Acquisition transaction costs of $2.9 million in 2022. This compares with $1.6 million of Rationalization and asset impairment charges and $0.3 million in Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories in 2021.
9.9%
Acq/Div
0.7%
FX
(4.7)%
3 Interest Expense, net is defined as interest income earned from
settlement charge and $26.5 million tax effect of Special items in 2021.
investments less interest expense from borrowings.
6 Figures may not sum due to rounding.
Q4 Adjusted effective tax rates reflect unfavorable adjustments of 10bps in 2022 and 2,370bps in 2021 from special items.
Q4 Special items include the charges noted in footnote 2 and a $1.3 million tax effect of Special items in 2022 and a $46.4 million pension
