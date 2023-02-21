Advanced search
Lincoln Electric : 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Slides

02/21/2023 | 07:50am EST
February 21, 2023

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.

Q4 & Full Year 2022 Earnings

Safe Harbor and Regulation G Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made during this presentation which are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. For further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements, please refer to Lincoln Electric's quarterly earnings releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on www.sec.gov or on www.lincolnelectric.com.

Non-GAAP Measures:

Our management uses non-GAAP financial measures in assessing and evaluating the Company's performance, which exclude items we consider unusual or special items. We believe the use of such financial measures and information may be useful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures, as non- GAAP measures are a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the attached schedule for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures.

2

Full Year 2022

Highlights:

Record Sales, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, and Adjusted EPS performance.

Maintained balanced capital allocation with $508M in growth investments and $312M returned to shareholders.

$3.8B

22.7%

Record 2022 sales

Adjusted ROIC performance

+16% vs. prior year; Organic sales +20%

(Adjusted ROIC of 28.6% ex-Fori)

16.8%

$383M

Record 2022 Adjusted Operating

Cash flow from operations

Income Margin

+5% vs. prior year

+200 bps vs, prior year

$8.27

$312M

Record 2022 Adjusted EPS

Returned $312 million to

+33% vs. prior year

shareholders (dividends

and share repurchases)

3

Q4 Organic Sales Momentum

Q4 Organic sales increased 14% with a high backlog position in Americas Welding

All product areas & the welding segments grew

Automation up high-teens percent

Consumables up mid-teens percent

Equipment up mid-to-highsingle-digit percent

1 End sector performance reflects direct channel organic sales trends

Q4 global end sector performance1

~90% of revenue serving end markets with organic sales growth

Automotive/Transportation up 30 percent

Energy and Heavy Industries up mid-teens percent

General Industries up low single digit percent

Construction/Infrastructure compressed low 20 percent

4

Income Statement - Q4 2022

$ in Millions

Net Sales

Gross Profit

SG&A

Operating Income

Special item charges1,2

Adjusted Operating Income1

Interest Expense, net3

Effective Tax Rate

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate4

Net Income

Special Items5

Adjusted Net Income1

Diluted EPS

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

Q4 2022

% of Sales

$

930.9

308.0

33.1%

164.1

17.6%

141.5

15.2%

5.3

0.6%

$

146.8

15.8%

8.6

0.9%

19.6

%

19.7

%

$

109.1

11.7%

4.1

0.4%

$

113.2

12.2%

$

1.87

$

1.94

Q4 2021

% of Sales

YoY % Change

Fav/ (Unfav)

$

844.3

10.3%

272.7

32.3%

13.0%

150.8

17.9%

(8.9)%

120.3

14.3%

17.6%

1.8

0.2%

191.7%

$

122.2

14.5%

20.2%

5.5

0.6%

(57.6)%

(4.0)

%

(2,360) bps

19.7

%

0 bps

$

74.4

8.8%

46.6%

21.8

2.6%

(81.3)%

$

96.2

11.4%

17.7%

$

1.25

49.6%

1.61

20.5%

Q4 2022 SALES MIX6

Volume 4.4%Price

TOTAL 10.3%

  1. Please review the appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
  2. Q4 Special items include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $2.4 million and Acquisition transaction costs of $2.9 million in 2022. This compares with $1.6 million of Rationalization and asset impairment charges and $0.3 million in Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories in 2021.

9.9%

Acq/Div

0.7%

FX

(4.7)%

3 Interest Expense, net is defined as interest income earned from

settlement charge and $26.5 million tax effect of Special items in 2021.

investments less interest expense from borrowings.

6 Figures may not sum due to rounding.

5

  1. Q4 Adjusted effective tax rates reflect unfavorable adjustments of 10bps in 2022 and 2,370bps in 2021 from special items.
  2. Q4 Special items include the charges noted in footnote 2 and a $1.3 million tax effect of Special items in 2022 and a $46.4 million pension

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
