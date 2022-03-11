Lincoln Electric : Ceasing Operations in Russia

CLEVELAND, Friday, March 11, 2022 -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) (the "Company") announced today that it is ceasing operations in Russia and is implementing plans to support its Russian employees during this process.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and are compelled to cease our operations to align with our values and our guiding principle, The Golden Rule," said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our priority at this time is the safety and support of our Ukrainian employees who serve in our eastern European facilities and our Russian employees."

The Lincoln Electric Foundation, in conjunction with Lincoln Electric's teams in Poland and Romania are providing humanitarian aid through grants and are supporting refugees with food, clothing, and personal care donations, as well as volunteering at distribution sites and providing housing support.

The Company's net sales in Russia are less than 1% of global net sales.