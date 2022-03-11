Log in
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.

Lincoln Electric : Ceasing Operations in Russia

03/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
CLEVELAND, Friday, March 11, 2022 -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) (the "Company") announced today that it is ceasing operations in Russia and is implementing plans to support its Russian employees during this process.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and are compelled to cease our operations to align with our values and our guiding principle, The Golden Rule," said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our priority at this time is the safety and support of our Ukrainian employees who serve in our eastern European facilities and our Russian employees."

The Lincoln Electric Foundation, in conjunction with Lincoln Electric's teams in Poland and Romania are providing humanitarian aid through grants and are supporting refugees with food, clothing, and personal care donations, as well as volunteering at distribution sites and providing housing support.

The Company's net sales in Russia are less than 1% of global net sales.

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 569 M - -
Net income 2022 428 M - -
Net Debt 2022 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 7 394 M 7 394 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 58,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 125,90 $
Average target price 152,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Lee Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Bruno Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas Matthews Senior VP-Technology, Research & Development
Anthony K. Battle Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Internal Audit
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.-8.95%7 394
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.91%58 602
SMC CORPORATION-16.32%36 554
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.36%35 412
FANUC CORPORATION-19.59%32 402
FASTENAL COMPANY-14.97%31 350