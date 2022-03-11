Lincoln Electric : Expands Ranger® Portfolio With New Ranger® 330MPX™ EFI Welder/Generator

Cleveland, OH - Lincoln Electric® introduces the Ranger® 330MPX™ EFI welder/generator, a compact and versatile machine that combines all the features and benefits of the popular Ranger 330MPX welder/generator with a 330-amp Kohler® 25-hp electronic fuel injection (EFI) engine.

The Ranger 330MPX EFI welder/generator is built for all seasons, thanks to the Kohler engine's advanced design that ensures quick and easy starts in cold weather with no choke required, improved fuel efficiency, reliable operation, and optimal performance in high-altitude applications.

You still enjoy the same benefits of the Ranger 330MPX model: compact size, smarter performance and quieter operation. The 330MPX EFI welder/generator is up to 20% smaller in footprint, 31% smaller by volume, and 25% lighter by weight than other machines in its class - making it easier to fit on a truck bed and allowing more room for other tools and equipment. And it's easier to maneuver once you get to the jobsite.

Advanced features like engine-driven weld modes, Crosslinc® technology, Ready.Set.Weld® quick setup and more help streamline operations and improve efficiency. And the whole experience is up to 60% quieter than other machines in its class, which helps to optimize comfort and improve safety at the worksite.

For an engine driven welder that's smaller, smarter, quieter, more powerful, and built for optimal performance in all seasons, get the new Ranger® 330MPX™ EFI welder/generator from Lincoln Electric.

