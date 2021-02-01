Log in
Lincoln Electric : Introduces New 5-Year Factory Limited Warranty for Advanced Welding Equipment

02/01/2021 | 03:30pm EST
08 December 2020

In collaboration with The Harris Products Group - a Lincoln Electric company and the leader in cutting - Lincoln Electric® introduces VRTEX OxyFuel® Cutting feature, bringing welding and cutting together for education by enabling users to practice torch cutting safely and virtually. From setting up the torch to executing the cut, each task is designed to simulate real-world cutting applications. Exclusive to Lincoln Electric, the VRTEX OxyFuel Cutting feature is available on VRTEX 360 and Transport models. (more)

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 20:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
