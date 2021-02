Lincoln Electric : Introduces New 5-Year Factory Limited Warranty for Advanced Welding Equipment

08 December 2020

In collaboration with The Harris Products Group - a Lincoln Electric company and the leader in cutting - Lincoln Electric introduces VRTEX OxyFuelCutting feature, bringing welding and cutting together for education by enabling users to practice torch cutting safely and virtually. From setting up the torch to executing the cut, each task is designed to simulate real-world cutting applications. Exclusive to Lincoln Electric, the VRTEX OxyFuel Cutting feature is available on VRTEX 360 and Transport models. (more)