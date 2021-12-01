Lincoln Electric : Introduces The All New Frontier™ 400X Diesel Engine Driven Welder

Cleveland, OH- Lincoln Electric's all new Frontier 400X breaks the boundaries of engine driven welding performance and innovation. With its compact and rugged design, the Frontier 400X was developed to be the industry's go-to welder on the jobsite. Powered by a 24.7 HP, turbocharged Perkins® diesel engine, the Frontier 400X delivers plenty of reliable, all-day power with 400 Amps of welding output to handle high amperage applications, and 11kW of 1/3 phase auxiliary power to run whatever tools you need on the jobsite. The machine features and industry-leading, impact-resistant digital user interface that allows for unmatched machine control and simplicity, along with the additional benefits of saving weld mode memories, maintenance reminders, productivity metrics, and optional PIN authorization.

In addition, the Frontier 400X comes packed with optimized weld modes design to tackle whatever welding application that comes your way. The ultimate in versatility -the Frontier 400x includes embedded SMAW, DC TIG, and CAG modes, along with full support and compatibility for advanced GMAW and FCAW applications and mechanized flat-track /orbital equipment.

To round it out, the Frontier 400x features the latest, operator-focused technology, such as the CrossLinc® Technology for superior at-the-arc welding control while reducing cable clutter on the job site, along with Auto-Stop/Start Technology to help reduce excessive idling and engine wear while increasing fuel savings.

"The Frontier 400X is the result of over 100 years of Lincoln Electric's experience and expertise in engine driven welders, ushering in a next-generation product to our legendary and field-proven equipment lineup." states Nick Winarski, Senior Product Manager at Lincoln Electric. "Tying together years of customer feedback and application testing, the Frontier 400X combines the latest digital weld technology and innovation with Lincoln Electric's iconic engine drive platform to deliver the ultimate in arc performance and operator-friendly control."

Learn more at: promotions.lincolnelectric.com/frontier