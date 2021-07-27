Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LECO   US5339001068

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(LECO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lincoln Electric : Launches Fifth Generation of CheckPoint® Weld Data Monitoring

07/27/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Checkpoint Weld Data Monitoring

Newly redesigned platform delivers a true picture of performance and quality in welding operations.

Cleveland, OH (July 26, 2021) - Lincoln Electric has launched the 5th generation of its CheckPoint Weld Data Monitoring solution, featuring a fresh redesign to further improve the ability to turn weld data into action. With the new redesign, this powerful tool delivers improved dashboards and reports, all purposely designed to help users make the most of the real-time weld data they collect to drive productivity, quality and efficiency around the clock.

'Data has always been a crucial part of improving welding productivity and quality, and in today's Industry 4.0-driven world, demands for an even stronger digital collection approach have surfaced,' says Michael Relko, Product Manager at Lincoln Electric. 'To help our customers meet those demands, Lincoln Electric has taken its 20-plus years of weld data collection experience and used it to launch the biggest redesign of the CheckPoint Weld Data Monitoring solution to date. This latest generation is intended to transform the user experience; streamlining the weld data and making it easier than ever to visualize performance metrics and trends that impact our customers welding operations.'

This latest generation of CheckPoint moves users beyond overwhelming amounts of raw information and dated reports, using clean and powerful dashboards to deliver essential weld data faster and easier. Features of the extensively upgraded platform include:

· Improved dashboards that provide essential, industry-specific Key Performance Indicators to track productivity, including trend projections, Operating Factor, and real-time OEE calculations.

· Improved charting and graphing, including dynamic data-point breakdowns, and chart filters.

· Optimized reporting that helps track key quality metrics down to the individual welding station or robotic cell.

· Real-time shift planning to help visualize shift schedules and planned downtime.

Available as a standard feature on existing and new Power Wave® and PIPEFAB™ welding systems, CheckPoint weld data monitoring is simple to set up and use. With no software to install, and no hidden costs, the secure, cloud-based platform can be easily accessed on a web browser allowing users to easily connect and visualize weld data anywhere, at any time.

For more information, visit https://promotions.lincolnelectric.com/checkpoint/

Pkg. #848

# # #

About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 17:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
02:00pLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Q2 2021 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Cal..
PU
02:00pLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Launches Fifth Generation of CheckPoint® Weld Data Monitoring
PU
09:00aLINCOLN ELECTRIC : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
08:51aLINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08:32aLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Logs Higher Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales
MT
07:44aLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40aLINCOLN ELECTRIC : 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Slides
PU
07:31aLincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
07:31aLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Earnings Flash (LECO) LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Re..
MT
07:31aLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Earnings Flash (LECO) LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS Posts Q2 EPS ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 116 M - -
Net income 2021 334 M - -
Net Debt 2021 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 8 171 M 8 171 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 137,24 $
Average target price 137,38 $
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Lee Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Bruno Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas Matthews Senior VP-Technology, Research & Development
Anthony K. Battle Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Internal Audit
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.16.91%8 174
ATLAS COPCO AB38.97%78 293
FANUC CORPORATION0.43%44 091
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.52%39 908
SMC CORPORATION3.94%39 412
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.36%33 265