Lincoln Electric : Launches Velion DC Fast Charger for Electric Vehicles
November 29, 2023 at 11:49 am EST
CLEVELAND - Lincoln Electric introduces the Velion™ DC Fast Charger for Electric Vehicles, a Level 3 DC fast charger platform that delivers fast charging speeds with unparalleled reliability for the ultimate performance and uptime. Designed with industrial-grade components, the Velion™ leverages Lincoln Electric's more than a century of experience designing, testing and building high-quality industrial equipment that has stood the test of time, including 50+ years of experience manufacturing rugged, reliable electric power conversion systems for a wide range of harsh outdoor operating environments.
"The Velion™ is designed to meet the stringent needs of Charge Point Operators (CPOs) who install, operate and manage networks of charging stations as well as businesses with EV fleets requiring reliable, fast charging," said Steven Sumner, Vice President, Corporate Innovation, Lincoln Electric. "Our DCFC charger is also the first and only American-designed and American-made EV charger to not only meet, but exceed, the requirements of the federal government's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI)."
The inaugural 150kW Velion™ DC fast charger exceeds 75% domestic content and is engineered to exceed 97% uptime with an output of up to 1000V/150A and 500V/300A, with charging efficiency of 95%. It operates within the temperature range of -31° F to 122° F (-35° C to 50° C) delivering reliable performance in a wide range of operating conditions. It is backed by Lincoln Electric's multi-point service network across the United States.
Customers who choose the Velion™DCFC charger will benefit from Lincoln Electric's vertically integrated manufacturing of tens of thousands of inverter systems per year; complete customization of pedestal design, suitable for dual branding or custom designs; service network of factory trained repair technicians at locations across the United States; and scalable production capacity able to meet the needs of the expanding U.S. EV market.
For more information about the Lincoln Electric Velion™ Electric Vehicle Charger, visit https://promotions.lincolnelectric.com/velion-electric-vehicle-charging/
