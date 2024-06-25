Award recognizes Lincoln Electric’s impact and commitment to delivering a leading employee experience

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The award recognizes leading U.S. workplaces based on reviews from over 250,000 U.S. employees across eight categories: training and career progression; proactive management of a diverse workforce; sustainability; corporate culture; compensation and benefits; working environment; company image; and work-life balance. Lincoln Electric was among 19 companies recognized in the Industrial Machinery sector.

“We are proud to be named as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces as it reflects our commitment to attracting and developing the best talent to effectively serve our customers and stakeholders,” stated Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Electric.

The Company has also been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, and America’s Greenest Companies 2024.

“Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as a healthy work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights, are proud to publish 'America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024,' the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment,” stated Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor in chief.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

