Lincoln Electric : Q1 2022 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Call Transcript

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS

EDITED TRANSCRIPT

LECO.OQ - Q1 2022 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Call

EVENT DATE/TIME: APRIL 28, 2022 / 2:00PM GMT

OVERVIEW:

LECO reported 1Q22 consolidated sales of $925m, operating income of $161m, adjusted operating income of $163m, diluted EPS of $2.13, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.10.

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS |www.refinitiv.com|Contact Us

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Amanda H. Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications Christopher L. Mapes Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO Gabriel Bruno Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Adam Michael Farley Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst Bryan Francis Blair Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst Dillon Gerard Cumming Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

Mircea Dobre Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

Robert Stephen Barger KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst

PRESENTATION

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Lincoln Electric 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded. It is my pleasure to introduce your host, Amanda Butler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Thank you. You may begin.

Amanda H. Butler - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications

Thank you, Paula, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Lincoln Electric's First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. We released our financial results earlier today, and you can find our release as an attachment to this call's slide presentation as well as on the Lincoln Electric website at lincolnelectric.com in the Investor Relations section.

And joining me on the call today is Chris Mapes, Lincoln's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gabe Bruno, our Chief Financial Officer. Chris will begin the discussion with an overview of our results and business trends. Gabe will cover our first quarter financial performance in more detail, and then we'll pass the call to Chris to conclude with a review of updated assumptions for the year. Following our prepared remarks, we are happy to take your questions.

Before we start our discussion, please note that certain statements made during this call may be forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a number of risk factors. A discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our results are provided in our press release and in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. In addition, we discussed financial measures that do not conform to U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is found in the financial tables in our earnings release, which is again available in the Investor Relations section of our website at lincolnelectric.com.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Chris Mapes. Chris?

Christopher L. Mapes - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 3. We're pleased to report record first quarter sales, profitability, earnings and return performance, executing on a strong start to 2022. Sales increased 22% to a record $925 million, led by 22% organic growth. While we expected pricing strength from prior pricing actions, volume performance in our welding segments accelerated, reinforcing continued recovery momentum in end markets and demand for our automation solutions.

In addition to volume leverage, our diligent management of inflation, improved operational execution and automation, mix and structural savings offset higher employee costs, delivering a record 17.6% adjusted operating income margin at a 32% incremental margin. All of our segments delivered strong profit performance within the mid- to high end of their higher standard strategy 2025 profit target ranges. Adjusted earnings per share increased 53% to $2.10, a record performance. Additionally, we achieved a record 25% return on our invested capital and maintained strong cash flow generation. We returned approximately $138 million to shareholders through $105 million in share repurchases and paid out $33 million in dividends.

In mid-March, we chose to cease operations in Russia. Russia represents less than 1% of sales and asset value, so the impact is immaterial. But our focus has been on the continued support and safety of our employees during this time. While a dynamic quarter to manage through, I am proud of our results and our team's ability to execute in this market.

Looking at the first quarter demand on Slide 4. Our organic sales increased 22%, with 3% volume growth. Demand improved through the quarter and benefited by a pull-forward in orders following the start of the Ukraine conflict as global supply chains were disrupted. In the quarter, all reportable segments, geographic regions and main product families, all achieved positive organic sales growth. Automation and consumable organic sales increased at a mid-20% rate and outperformed equipment organic sales, which increased mid-teens percent.

Our automation portfolio achieved a record $154 million in sales in the quarter and is on track to achieve over $600 million in sales this year. Our end markets are showing good momentum with positive customer sentiment despite the tight supply conditions as customer backlogs grow and they pursue capital investments. All end markets achieved organic growth in the quarter, led by infrastructure construction, automotive and general fabrication, which all grew above 20% and represent over 60% of our revenue mix.

Energy and heavy industries achieved high to low teen percent growth, respectively, reflecting tougher comparisons in heavy industries and some choppiness in demand given customer supply constraints. We expect to see accelerated demand sequentially from heavy industries, automotive and energy as customers continue to resolve supply chain constraints and infrastructure and energy investments are deployed into the market.

And now I'll pass the call to Gabe to cover first quarter financials in more detail.

Gabriel Bruno - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Thank you, Chris. Moving to Slide 5. Our consolidated first quarter sales increased approximately 22% to $925 million from a 19% increase in price and approximate 5% benefit from acquisitions, 3% higher volumes and a 4% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange. The weakening Turkish lira represented approximately 2/3 of the FX impact in the quarter. Starting April 1, in accordance with U.S. GAAP accounting rules, we will transition to a hyperinflationary accounting for our Turkey operations and will use U.S. dollars as their functional currency. This accounting change will not have a significant impact to the reported results of our Turkish business.

Our gross profit margin increased 210 basis points to 35.6% as benefits from volumes, mix, price management, improved operational execution and automation and structural savings offset higher raw material and freight costs, including an approximate $7 million LIFO charge. We will continue to take actions to mitigate the impact of inflation as conditions warrant.

Our SG&A expense increased 14% or $21 million due to approximately $15 million from higher incentive compensation and employee costs as well as higher discretionary spending. SG&A as a percent of sales decreased 120 basis points to 18%. We expect upcoming quarterly 2022 SG&A expense on a dollar basis to be in line with first quarter levels.

Reported operating income increased 55% to $161 million or 17.4% of sales. Operating income results included approximately $2 million of rationalization charges. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income increased 49% to $163 million or 17.6% of sales, a 320 basis point increase versus the prior year. Adjusted operating income benefited from improved volumes, mix, diligent pricing cost management and structural savings, which generated a 32% incremental margin. Other income was $4.6 million in the quarter, primarily representing a $3.7 million special item gain from the final settlement of a pension plan termination.

Our first quarter effective tax rate was approximately 21% due to our mix of earnings and discrete items. We continue to expect our full year 2022 effective tax rate to be in the low 20% range, subject to the mix of earnings and anticipated extent of discrete tax items. First quarter diluted earnings per share increased 73% to $2.13. Excluding special items, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 53% to $2.10.

Now moving to our reportable segments on Slide 6. Americas Welding segment's first quarter adjusted EBIT increased approximately 46% to $112 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased 310 basis points to 19.8% from volume growth, price management and operational improvements in automation, which allowed us to achieve our 2022 target of a low double-digit percent EBIT margin in that product area.

Americas Welding organic sales increased 25%, led by an approximate 20% benefit from pricing implemented to mitigate inflation and approximately 5% in volume growth. We achieved volume growth in all product areas in the region, led by equipment systems and automation. In addition, we were pleased to welcome the Kestra team in Brazil into the Lincoln Electric Company as a bolt-on acquisition on March 1. Kestra expands our specialty alloys capabilities in South America, and we expect the acquisition will contribute approximately $10 million to $15 million of annual sales to Americas Welding in 2022.

Moving to Slide 7. The International Welding segment's adjusted EBIT nearly doubled at 97% to $37 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased 570 basis points to a record 14% primarily from price management, favorable mix and benefits of operational improvement initiatives. Organic sales increased approximately 23%, driven by price actions taken to offset broad inflation in the region. Volumes declined by 50 basis points due to continued slow industrial activity in China, which impacted consumable demand in the Asia Pacific region. We expect this trend to continue into the second quarter as COVID lockdowns persist in China.

In Europe, order rates accelerated through the quarter and volumes increased by approximately 2% on strong industrial activity in that region, including in the automotive and general fabrication sectors. A portion of the European volume growth may also reflect some accelerated buying following the start of the Ukrainian conflict and a subsequent surge in regional raw material costs. The segment also benefited from approximately 8% sales growth from our Zeman Automation acquisition, which has now anniversaried in the second quarter.

Moving to the Harris Products Group on Slide 8. First quarter adjusted EBIT increased approximately 5% to $20 million, and the adjusted EBIT margin decreased 250 basis points to 14.4% against a challenging prior year comparison. On a sequential basis, the adjusted EBIT margin improved 100 basis points as we progress on our acquisition integration initiatives. Harris' organic sales increased approximately 9% and 6% higher price to recover rising raw material costs and 3% higher volumes reflecting strength in industrial applications and in specialty gas. The segment also benefited from a 14% increase in sales from the FTP acquisition serving the HVAC market, which will anniversary in August.

Moving to Slide 9. We generated $43 million in cash flows from operations, which is seasonally lower in the first quarter. Working capital increased on higher sales levels and remains elevated to support the recovery and mitigate supply chain constraints.

Moving to Slide 10. We continue to pursue growth investments in the first quarter with an 88% increase in CapEx, spending approximately $90 million in the quarter, led by projects focused on long-term capacity needs, production upgrades, automation and investments and improve our competitive cost position. We also funded our Kestra acquisition, which will contribute to our record 25% ROI performance over time. Additionally, we repurchased $105 million of shares in the quarter, and we will continue to repurchase shares opportunistically as we balance capital allocation between growth investments, such as M&A and shareholder returns, including our long-standing dividend program.

Before I pass the call back over to Chris to discuss our updated assumptions for the balance of the year, I would like to reiterate the strength of our balance sheet with ample liquidity and investment-grade profile with no near-term debt maturities and expected 90% cash conversion this year.

Christopher L. Mapes - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO

Thank you, Gabe. Turning to Slide 11. We're entering the second quarter with strong momentum in order rates and record backlogs. And while the operating environment has become incrementally more challenged in our international markets, we are increasing our full year organic growth assumptions to now be in the mid-teens percent range. This compares to our prior assumption of a high single-digit to low double-digit percentorganic growth rate. The increase reflects better-than-expected volume performance and additional price increases taken to mitigate rising raw material inflation.

Operational improvements in our automation portfolio and Americas Welding and continued structural savings in Europe have prompted us to increase our incremental operating income margin range to now be in the mid-20% range as compared to the low to mid-20% range. Our team continues to demonstrate our ability to generate superior value under challenging conditions and external risks, which are highlighted on Slide 11. We are effectively managing inflation and supply chain constraints. And while our direct exposure to many regional challenges is limited, we are monitoring for secondary impacts, and our teams are developing contingency plans to mitigate possible disruptions.

We continue to prioritize the safety of our organizational and focus on our customer-first service plan, and we are executing on our higher standard 2025 strategy to drive higher returns over the cycle.

A critical component of our strategy is growth. In our last Slide 12, we've highlighted 3 growth technologies that have recently entered the market and are receiving strong positive feedback from our customers. Cobots represented one of our fastest-growing product areas within automation in the first quarter. This simple automated technology offers small- and medium-sized fabricators the ability to automate various weld activities using non-welders to program and work side-by-side these mobile robotic weld units. Many customers view this solution as a low barrier, low-risk entry into automation to maintain or grow their weld capacity, addressing lack of skilled labor in the marketplace.

We're very excited about our patented laser hot wire technology for aluminum and steel electric vehicle battery systems. We are hosting an EV seminar in early May at our headquarters to present the superior weld performance. This unique Lincoln solution offers the EV automotive industry versus alternate solutions in the market at a time when capital investment for EV platforms is ramping up.

And finally, we're seeing positive adoption of our large-scale metal 3D printing solution. We just announced a successful project with Chevron with a 3D printed unique 500-plus pound nickel alloy spare parts in just days for one of their refineries. This kept them on a maintenance schedule on track. These examples are just a small representation of the innovation and process improvements our team brings to the market to help our customers build a better world.

And now I'd like to turn the call over for questions.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your first question is from the line of Bryan Blair with Oppenheimer.

Bryan Francis Blair - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst

I was hoping you could provide a little more color on how orders trended through the first quarter and whether you're seeing a divergence in demand trends -- or a meaningful divergence in trends with Americas versus international welding in the early part of the second quarter.

Gabriel Bruno - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Yes, Bryan, so just when you think about the quarter, we did see an acceleration progress throughout the quarter. That's pretty broad-based. We did announce a price increase beginning of April. So we do believe we have a little bit of pull-forward and some activity. And so because of that, we think about kind of first and second quarter being on balance, less maybe traditional seasonality into the second quarter. But we continue to see good strength, good demand progression into the second quarter here. So we're pretty pleased with what we're seeing.