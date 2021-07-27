Lincoln Electric : Q2 2021 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Call Transcript

JULY 27, 2021 / 2:00PM, LECO.OQ - Q2 2021 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Christopher L. Mapes - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 3. The second quarter marks the 1-year anniversary of COVID's significant impact across our business, and our team has done a tremendous job persevering through this challenge. Many of the regions we operate in are starting to return to more normalized business activity. However, we remain vigilant on rising global COVID cases and are continuing to operate under stringent best practice health and wellness protocols to ensure our employees' safety.

Turning to Slide 4 for second quarter highlights. I'm pleased to report that we achieved record earnings in the quarter driven by record sales, diligent price/cost management, increased productivity and the benefits of our prior cost reduction actions. I would like to thank our employees, our customers and our partners who continue to excel in such a challenging operating environment.

Sales increased approximately 40% in the quarter or 36% on an organic basis on broad recovery momentum from the prior year trough. Consolidated sales as well as International Welding and Harris Products Group sales trended above 2019 levels, and we expect Americas Welding to inflect positively in the third quarter.

Our team did an outstanding job addressing supply chain constraints and inflationary headwinds in the quarter. We leveraged our elevated inventory levels and supply chain partners to maintain product availability across substantially all of our portfolio, reaffirming Lincoln as a trusted and reliable supplier during this challenging period.

We also effectively managed raw material inflation through pricing actions and improved productivity, which resulted in neutral price/cost year-to-date. We will continue to monitor inflationary pressures in the business as we move forward.

Higher productivity, structural cost savings and disciplined management of discretionary spending offset higher employee costs which resulted in a near doubling of our adjusted operating income to $125 million and a 440 basis point increase to our adjusted operating income margin to 15.1%. I'm pleased to report that the International Welding segment achieved their double-digit EBIT margin goal in the quarter with an 11.6% adjusted EBIT margin.

Adjusted earnings per share increased approximately 109% to $1.67, a record second quarter performance. Return on invested capital improved 280 basis points to 21.4%, and cash flow from operations remained strong. We returned approximately $55 million to shareholders with $25 million in share repurchases and paid out $30 million in dividends.

Looking at the second quarter demand in more detail on Slide 5, trends remained strong through the quarter, ending with backlogs above 2019 levels. Organic sales increased 36% and all reportable segments, geographic regions and main product families achieved improved performance year-over-year and sequentially.

Equipment and consumable organic sales increased by approximately 40%, and are trending above 2019 levels. Automation organic sales inflected a high-teens percent growth as customers begin to reinvest in capital equipment.

With 80% of our revenue driven by growing end markets, we believe we are in the early stages of an industrial expansion. In the second quarter, we achieved a near doubling of organic sales in automotive transportation and strong double-digit percent growth in heavy industries, general industries and construction infrastructure. Energy remained challenged, but declines continue to narrow, and we achieved modest growth in downstream applications.

Moving to Slide 6. We're entering the third quarter, expecting continued year-over-year growth in our Welding segments with high backlog levels. Our Harris segment faces more challenging comparisons in the second half of the year due to a spike in prior year retail channel sales and higher price levels. But we expect continued momentum in the second half based on current order levels.

Overall, customer sentiment continues to be positive, yet cautious on supply chain, labor constraints and COVID-related disruptions, which may impact the timing of orders and deliveries. We remain focused on safety at Lincoln Electric and servicing customers with ample supply which positions us well to capitalize on near-term growth opportunities in this early stage of an industrial growth cycle.

