Lincoln Electric : Q2 2022 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S

Operator

(Operator Instructions)I show our first question comes from the line of (inaudible) from Jefferies.

Saree Emily Boroditsky - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

This is Saree Boroditsky from Jefferies. You talked about the ability for industrial markets to decouple with the weak consumer. Could you just talk about where you are in the cycle for some of these end markets such as energy, infrastructure and autos that gives you this confidence? And what are you hearing in the channel from some of the secular trends such as reshoring?

Christopher L. Mapes - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO

Yes, I just got to tell you, this is Chris. Look, I think that's one of the real positive elements that I see across the portfolio today, not only the regional strength associated with the business, but also the multitude of segments that are migrating towards a positive momentum. And it really continued positive momentum. Think about where we're at in the energy cycle, still very early.

I still believe we're very early in the heavy industry cycle, whether that's mining and the things that we're hearing out from ag. So I think early in the cycle. And as you know, we believe we're still in the earlier portions of a positive industrial cycle when we see the breadth of this type of demand across our portfolio. I do also believe that Linc Electrics probably seeing the better portion of that demand. I believe many of the solutions that we brought forward into these segments over the last couple of years and the ones we've entered recently are positioning themselves and positioning us in those marketplaces as the solutions leader. So we are also receiving the benefit of positive underlying demand as well as solutions that are being adopted into the marketplace.

Saree Emily Boroditsky - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

And then international margins maintained at strong levels even as you had some volume decline. So I guess, what are you seeing from a demand perspective today, how are you thinking about that going forward, given you're more cautious kind of outlook? And as volumes kind of continue to see a decline in 2023, how should we think about margins?

Christopher L. Mapes - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO

Well, Saree, first, look, you've followed us for a long time. I think the performance in our international operations considering the dynamics that they had in the quarter were exceptional. I mean, between the industrial shutdowns that were experienced in the Asia Pac region and then the challenges associated in the European market because of the invasion of the Ukraine. The team is performing exceptionally well. We've always shared that for that business long term to be operating at the range that we want to see it at on an operating profit perspective that there was a level of volume that was required for us to be able to accomplish that.

I do think that the August time frame this year is interesting in the European market. I think that because of that and the uncertainty associated with the energy position, that's why we've highlighted it as an area of more risk. But quite frankly, the impact of that, I think we'll just have to continue to manage through the rest of the year and see exactly what impacts will have from those 2 variables. But very confident in the structural improvements we've made in our international business over the last few years and confident that we'll be able to meet our expectations as it relates to having them within the ranges we've identified in our higher standard 2025 strategy for the performance of that business.

Saree Emily Boroditsky - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

And look forward to seeing you guys in early August.

