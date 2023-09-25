Lincoln Electric to Showcase Its Inaugural Velion™ DC Fast Charger at the Event

CLEVELAND, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce today that it will be hosting CharIN’s Testival North America 2023 event at its Cleveland, Ohio campus from November 28 to 30, 2023.

The CharIN Testival at Lincoln Electric will address all manner of e-mobility interoperability challenges and encourages collaboration and networking among participants. E-mobility companies are invited to participate as both testers and observers to foster necessary industry advancements.

Lincoln Electric will be showcasing its new Velion™ 150kW DC fast charger at the event and will be offering tours of its manufacturing facility to Testival attendees. Designed, tested, and built to deliver a new standard in EV charging reliability, Lincoln Electric’s modular and scalable DC charging technology is NEVI (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) compliant and capitalizes on the Company’s proven, high quality, vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the United States. This DC fast charger is the first of several DC fast charging products the Company will be bringing to market.

According to Erika Myers, the Executive Director of CharIN North America, “We are excited to host a CharIN Testival at Lincoln Electric’s amazing facility. It is critical to ensure that U.S. EV charging infrastructure is fully interoperable and uses open standards to create a flawless customer charging experience. CharIN Testivals provide a platform for interoperability testing and companies from all over the world come together to test the compatibility of their EVs and EVSEs. Thanks to the support of CharIN’s 325+ global member companies, including Lincoln Electric, we are able to organize these important industry events.”

“We are proud to host CharIN’s annual North American Testival event at Lincoln Electric to collaborate with industry stakeholders on the opportunities of electrification,” stated Steve Sumner, Vice President, Corporate Innovation. “CharIN’s mission to ensure high quality, reliable DC fast charging aligns with our focus on engineering and manufacturing high quality, rugged, DC fast chargers that deliver dependable performance each and every time and we are excited to showcase our technology and manufacturing capabilities to the EV charging community.”

The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) is a leading industry association driving global decarbonization through electrification of transportation. The association of over 300 members represents automakers, charging station manufacturers, component suppliers, energy grid operators, and others who are working towards e-mobility and interoperability charging to ensure a reliable, easy, and smooth charging experience for end users.

Event registration is available here.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.