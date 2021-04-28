Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LECO

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(LECO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln Electric to Present at the Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

04/28/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:30a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.


Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
07:31aLincoln Electric to Present at the Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth ..
GL
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC  : Q1 2021 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Ca..
PU
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC  : Press Release Page Author
PU
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC  : Earnings, Revenue Increase in Q1
MT
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC  : Earnings Flash (LECO) LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS Posts Q1 EPS..
MT
04/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC  : Earnings Flash (LECO) LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Rev..
MT
04/27Lincoln Electric Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 098 M - -
Net income 2021 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 7 734 M 7 734 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 127,38 $
Last Close Price 129,64 $
Spread / Highest target 9,53%
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Lee Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Bruno Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas Matthews Senior VP-Technology, Research & Development
Anthony K. Battle Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Internal Audit
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.11.52%7 734
ATLAS COPCO AB28.90%75 322
FANUC CORPORATION0.22%44 915
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.15%41 247
SMC CORPORATION2.54%39 296
SANDVIK AB12.37%33 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ